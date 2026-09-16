Stellantis, 110 new models by 2030: surprising V8 comebacks and rebadged Fiats

Stellantis recently laid its cards on the table at its Auburn Hills design dome, proving that when corporate electric promises hit real-world market friction, backpedaling becomes an art form. Behind closed doors, Chief Design Officer Ralph Gilles and North American execs unveiled a staggering roadmap aimed at launching 60 new and 50 refreshed vehicles worldwide by 2030.

Advertisement

While 70 percent of capital will prop up main cash cows Jeep, Ram, Peugeot, and Fiat, the real spectacle lies in how Detroit’s iconic brands are frantically course-correcting.

Chrysler, long left hanging on a single thread with the Pacifica minivan, is suddenly getting a lifeline. Beside a freshened $41,495 Pacifica base model, Chrysler is introducing the Arrow and Arrow Cross, which are quite literally rebadged European Fiat Grizzly SUVs aimed at the $25,000 to $35,000 price sweet spot. Meanwhile, the sleeker Chrysler Airflow concept returns as a multi-powertrain SUV ready for anything from full-electric batteries to Dundee-built Hurricane 4 turbo engines.

Advertisement

Over at Dodge, the green narrative officially surrendered to tire smoke. After pitching an all-electric future, Dodge confirmed the next-gen Charger is getting a supercharged SRT Hellcat V8 pumping out over 700 HP, complete with a massive Richard Petty-style Superbird wing. Dodge is also digging deep into nostalgia with the GLH (“Goes Like Hell”) hot-hatch alongside a refreshed 392 HEMI Durango and the Copperhead, an unapologetic 2-door SRT coupe channeling the spirit of the discontinued Viper.

Jeep and Ram aren’t holding back on the irony either. Jeep’s lineup spans from a Belvidere-built Compass to the EV Recon, which now hastily gains an internal combustion engine variant because pure electrification isn’t moving fast enough. There is also an aggressive Gladiator facelift, a luxury Grand Wagoneer REV range-extender destined for rap videos, and a hard-hitting 2-door SRT Scrambler truck.

Advertisement

Ram, having scrapped its pure-EV pickup, is doubling down on range-extenders like the Ramcharger 3-row SUV and Ram 1500 REV, vehicles that drive like EVs until their onboard gas engines kick in to save the day, alongside the resurrected midsize Dakota and South American Rampage.