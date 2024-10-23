Stellantis participates in the 7th edition of the Brazilian Mechanical Congress

Stellantis was highlighted at the seventh edition of the Brazilian Mechanical Congress, one of the main events in the component replacement market in the country. The company was present with Mopar, bproauto and SUSTAINera, which are part of its Parts and Services strategy, participating in lectures and technical presentations, as well as exhibiting vehicles and components for the after market. The event took place this weekend, in São Paulo, and brought together more than 7,000 attendees, including mechanics, workshop owners and professionals specializing in the aftermarket sector.

Technical conferences held by Stellantis

Within the Stellantis Parts and Services structure, consumers in the region also have the Mopar and SUSTAINera brands. Mopar is the brand of genuine Stellantis parts and accessories, offering products developed to ensure compatibility with each model of the company’s different brands, while also ensuring that the vehicle can always maintain the necessary parameters within the warranty period. SUSTAINera, on the other hand, presents a portfolio of remanufactured automotive parts, so that it can offer consumers a solution that combines savings, reliability, sustainability and manufacturer warranty.

During the Brazilian Mechanical Congress, attendees had the opportunity to attend two technical lectures at the Stellantis booth. bproauto addressed “Cooling in the age of electrification: present and future,” presented by Luigi Riccio. The SUSTAINera brand discussed “The power of remanufacturing: efficiency and profitability,” given by Robson Chaves. In addition, the company also participated on the main stage, with the panel “Original, Original and Parallel Parts,” represented by Stellantis parts development manager Fernando Silva.

The cars that make up the Stellantis brands were also highlighted during the Congress. The new Citroën Basalt, the brand’s latest, caught the attention of visitors. Fiat, in turn, displayed the Pulse 1.3 Firefly and the Titano pickup, while Peugeot presented the 208 Turbo. In addition, the public got a close look at the electrified models of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe and Fiat 500e, both of which were available for test drives.

MaxxiTraining news and bproauto anniversary

Contributing to the development of repair professionals, Stellantis has brought as a novelty this year the participation of one of its companies, MaxxiTraining, a division of the DPaschoal group created to assist the market in building and distributing technical, business and management knowledge for all professionals in the automotive sector. This is the first event where Stellantis is presenting, in an integrated manner, the brands that make up its Parts and Services strategy together with DPaschoal, which the company recently acquired.

The 7th Brazilian Mechanical Congress also marks the first anniversary of bproauto, which arrived in Brazil to serve the vehicle market outside the warranty period, considering the entire aftermarket, not just the brands in the Stellantis portfolio. In the past 12 months, the brand has registered application in more than 85 percent of the entire national vehicle fleet. Today bproauto has 27 categories of spare parts, accessories and lubricants and more than 2 thousand references with multi-brand applications. With the great work done so far, we know for sure that the bproauto company continues to invest in developing and launching parts to keep up with emerging technological advances in the automotive industry.