Orders open for the Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition

Promoting electric vehicles is crucial for building a more sustainable future, and this is a top priority for FIAT. The brand’s electrification journey is based on two key principles: redefining the concept of an electric car and doing so through the lens of beauty. But why focus on beauty? Because beauty evokes emotions, joy, and a sense of responsibility. It makes electric driving not only exciting and appealing but also ethically right, creating a shift towards a more sustainable world, one car at a time. With this vision, FIAT presents the new Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, a harmonious blend of Italian elegance and ethical commitment, designed to change the world with unparalleled style.

Orders are now open for the European market and soon in the Middle East, Africa, and North America

The Fiat 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, the ultimate embodiment of Made in Italy design on four wheels, unveiled during FIAT’s 125th-anniversary celebrations, which symbolically coincided with the celebration of Maestro Giorgio Armani’s 90th birthday, is now available to European customers. In an extraordinary revival of their partnership, the two renowned Italian brands have joined forces once again. Their first collaboration in 2020 produced an exclusive one-off 500e, and now they have reunited to create something truly exceptional. This initiative marks the first time that two of Italy’s most iconic symbols of design, elegance, craftsmanship, and innovation have combined their talents to produce what can only be described as timeless Italian excellence.

Proudly produced at the FIAT Mirafiori plant in Turin, this vehicle is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s a statement piece that reflects the pinnacle of Giorgio Armani’s expertise and the refined artistry of the FIAT Centro Stile in Turin. The collaboration involved extensive work between the designer and the FIAT team over several months, with the goal of encapsulating the essence of both brands in a single masterpiece. The result is a vehicle crafted with the same meticulous attention to detail and dedication to quality that one would expect from a high-fashion collection. Hence its name, a blend of quality choices, materials, colors, and overall design that mirror the same precision and style that define both the automotive and fashion worlds, resulting in a true collector’s edition.

Distinctive colors for an unprecedented vehicle

This automotive and fashion masterpiece, embellished with design elements created exclusively for this special series, will be available for a limited time, only during 2025. For those who order it, a dedicated welcome letter signed by Olivier Francois and Giorgio Armani will accompany the delivery, adding a personal and prestigious touch to the experience.

Two distinct and exclusive colors have been created for the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition, each enhancing the car’s elegant hatchback design. The first is a micronized dark green, a modern and technically advanced color that reflects Giorgio Armani’s distinctive style and refined taste. The second is Ceramic Greige, a sophisticated and nuanced hue invented by Armani. This unique color blends gray and beige to produce an elegant and distinctive tone that reflects the innovative spirit of the collaboration.

500e Aesthetics: Interior and Exterior

For the exterior, Italian designers focused on minimizing contrasts and embellishments to achieve a sleek, monochromatic look perfectly aligned with Armani’s aesthetic. The most striking feature of the exterior design is the wheels, custom-made to prominently display the large-scale GA logo. These wheels serve as a focal point, ensuring the car makes a bold impression from afar. The design not only emphasizes the collaborative spirit of the project but also enhances aerodynamic efficiency through a subtly three-dimensional surface. The wheels feature a sophisticated two-tone burnished anodized finish and delicate side grooves, adding a layer of refinement and elegance to the overall appearance.

The interior of the 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition is a showcase of exceptional craftsmanship, highlighted by chevron stitching and three-dimensional patterns on the central seat inserts that evoke traditional tailoring techniques. The use of materials within the cabin reflects both elegance and the highest quality, blending cutting-edge and artisanal methods. Innovative touches include a laser-cut wood dashboard insert that offers a luxurious fabric-like softness. This is complemented by highly detailed artisanal elements, such as intricate embroidery, demonstrating a dedication to fine craftsmanship. The vehicle also features the Milanese Maestro’s logo on the wheels and seats, with his signature prominently displayed on the dashboard, inner doors, and rear window, reinforcing the distinctive character of the collaboration and attention to detail.

The 500e Giorgio Armani Collector’s Edition boasts cutting-edge features, including Full LED Infinity Design headlights and a sleek glass roof that enhances its modern aesthetic. On the technology front, the car is equipped with a premium JBL sound system, a 7″ TFT display, a 10.25″ NAV touchscreen, DAB radio, and supports Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto for seamless connectivity. Under the hood, the vehicle is powered by an 87 kW, 118 HP electric motor, offering an impressive range of up to 320 km according to the WLTP combined cycle. Additionally, the 500e Giorgio Armani is equipped with the latest ADAS and a Level 2 driver assistance system, ensuring both advanced functionality and a safer driving experience. The exciting collector’s edition is currently available for purchase in Europe, with plans to expand availability to other regions of the world in the near future.