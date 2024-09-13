Stellantis and Petronas revolutionize the future with Selenia SUSTAINera

The era in which we find ourselves today is characterized by important issues such as sustainability. Precisely for this reason, Stellantis and Petronas Lubricants International have decided to jointly present Selenia SUSTAINera. This is a brand new line of completely innovative, high-performance engine oils that are made with a fairly significant percentage of recycled base oils.

Selenia SUSTAINera presents sustainable lubrication

Stellantis and Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) are continuing their close collaboration to reduce pollution globally, marking an exciting new chapter in car lubrication. This partnership has given rise to the Selenia SUSTAINera range, a line of almost entirely recycled engine oils. These products, however, are made in such a way that they do not lose their qualities in terms of vehicle performance, while reducing the environmental impact of a material that is rather harmful to the Earth.

Selenia SUSTAINera has been designed through the use of highly advanced technology that works in such a way as to incorporate base oils, which despite being recycled, are of the highest quality. Precisely for this reason, the final product is able to guarantee performance that is entirely comparable to that obtained with the various conventional oils on the market. Not only the product itself, but also its packaging pays attention to the environment. In fact, these oils will be supplied in a package made of 50 per cent recycled plastic, which will be completely recyclable once the product is used up. Further confirmation of the companies’ great commitment to the global circular economy.

A complete range for all Euro 5 engines

The Selenia SUSTAINera range includes three products with different viscosities. All these products have been specifically designed to meet the requirements of Euro 5 engines. By operating in this way, Stellantis is able to offer its customers a completely sustainable lubrication solution for their vehicles, which covers all the group’s major brands. These certainly include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Lancia and also the American brands Jeep and Chrysler.

The launch of Selenia SUSTAINera is only the beginning of a long journey. In fact, Stellantis, again in cooperation with PLI, is already currently working on offering a much wider range of products in the future, putting further emphasis on leadership in the sustainable field.

Hezlinn Idris, Managing Director of Petronas Lubricants International, was keen to emphasize the great importance of this collaboration, which works very well in creating a close union between Stellantis’ very futuristic and forward-looking approach, with PLI’s expertise in car engine lubrication. Alison Jones, Senior Vice-President of Circular Economy at Stellantis, was keen to emphasize that the introduction of Selenia SUSTAINera was a very important step in the company’s 4R strategy.

Reducing waste and extending lifespan

For anyone not familiar with Stellantis’ business plan, it can be said that it is a business model based on four key actions. The first is the remanufacturing of used, worn or defective components that are disassembled, cleaned and remanufactured to the same standards as the original parts. The second is repair, during which damaged components are repaired and reinstalled on the vehicles they belong to, extending its life and reducing waste. The third step is reuse, which concerns components that are still functional, which are recovered from end-of-life vehicles to be resold on online platforms. Finally, recycling, in which products that can no longer be used are recycled and put back into the vehicle production process, minimizing waste.

Selenia SUSTAINera is therefore a more than positive revolution for lubrication in the car sector. Thanks to the introduction of this new range of products, Stellantis and PLI can now offer all consumers high-performance and sustainable oils, so that everyone can contribute to maximum respect for the environment in which we live.