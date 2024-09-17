Ram 1200 and Fiat Titano will debut in 2026 with a new engine: here are the details

Stellantis has begun testing pickup trucks based on the KP1 project in Brazil, with production planned in Argentina. In Brazil, Autos Segredos photographed a prototype of the 2026 Peugeot Landtrek, revealing that the Fiat Titano and Ram 1200 models will also be equipped with new ADAS systems. Production of the Fiat Titano and Peugeot Landtrek will begin in Argentina at the Stellantis plant in Córdoba in the first quarter of 2025, while the Ram version will be launched in the second half of the same year.

New engine and ADAS systems for Fiat Titano and other pickups that Stellantis will produce in Argentina

The photos show that the 2026 Peugeot Landtrek will feature a new front grille with the Lion logo and a modified skid plate to accommodate the ADAS system’s radar, while keeping the bumper unchanged and shared with the Titano and 1200.

The 2026 Fiat Titano, Peugeot Landtrek, and Ram 1200 pickups will have the same appearance, with each receiving an exclusive grille. Ram will also have a top-of-the-range version with a new and exclusive look. The 1200 will also have an exclusive connectivity system compared to the other vehicles. The Stellantis plant in Córdoba, Argentina, has already undergone modifications to produce the three pickups and continues with the production of the Cronos, with which they will share part of the assembly line.

The new engine for the 2026 Fiat Titano, Peugeot Landtrek, and Ram 1200 will be the 2.2 Turbodiesel, which will produce about 200 HP. The advantage of this engine is that it provides torque at a lower RPM. The transmission will be an eight-speed ZF automatic. The manual six-speed transmission will be maintained in Stellantis’ model range. The pickup will continue with 4×2 and 4×4 drive options. To produce the new line of pickups in the country, Stellantis has invested 2 billion R$ in the Córdoba plant.