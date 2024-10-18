Official Stellantis, the first hybrid-flex designed and manufactured in Brazil, will be Fiat

The domestic model equipped with the company-developed Bio-Hybrid technology is already in production at the Betim Automotive Complex and will be launched next month in the Brazilian market, also available video at https://www.youtube.com/watch

Cappellano’s words and investments

Emanuele Cappellano, Stellantis president for South America made statements on the matter. In particular, he said that The launch of the first hybrid-flexible vehicle designed and manufactured in the country represents a great fortune for the Brazilian automotive industry and for Stellantis engineering in South America. The team has dedicated everything possible to launching this new technology, developed for the market in Brazil as well as to other regions of the world that have access to biofuels, such as ethanol. Cappellano finished by saying that, this model will contribute to the decarbonization of mobility in the country, as well as boosting the evolution of the automotive sector and starting the process of nationalization of electrification, putting Brazil in a prominent position compared to other markets.

With record investments of R$32 billion in South America, more than 40 products and 8 powertrains will be launched in the next few years. Production of the first vehicles equipped with Bio-Hybrid technology is flexible and can be integrated with various models produced by Stellantis, being compatible with all the company’s production lines in the region.

Minas Gerais center of operations

The start of production of the new hybrid-flex-fuel model strengthens the Minas Gerais factory’s legacy of innovation and technology, bringing together strategic areas responsible for new product development, such as the Tech Center, Safety Center, Virtual Center and Development Center. Together, they have been working on the creation of bio-hybrid technologies, which combine electrification with flex-fuel engines powered by ethanol at three different levels.

The new engine line has also started production of high-efficiency, low-emission flexible engines that can be combined with hybridization technologies. Recently expanded, the plant now has a production capacity of 1.1 million engines per year at the Betim Automotive Complex, consolidating Brazil as a global hub in the development of bio-hybrid powertrains and technology.

Domestic engineering and decarbonization efforts

Stellantis is one of the few companies in the industry that has the autonomy and know-how to design, develop, and manufacture new products in the region, as well as being a global reference in the development of bio-hybrid technology. New hybrid and electric technologies will further strengthen Brazilian engineering, domestic industry, and Stellantis’ leading role in clean, safe, and affordable mobility. The development of new electrification technologies is in line with Stellantis’ long-term strategic plan, Dare Forward 2030, which calls for a 50 percent reduction in emissions in 2030, achieving the zero-carbon mission by 2038, including all areas, with single-digit percentage offsets of remaining emissions.

Fiat has been among the leading players in the development and application of biofuel engine technology since, in 1979, it started production of the 147, the world’s first ethanol-powered production model. Now, the brand reinforces its legacy of innovation in another revolution in the Brazilian automotive market, being responsible for the launch of the first domestic flexible hybrid using Bio-Hybrid technology, designed by Stellantis.

Cappellano confirmed that the company’s decarbonization technologies favor the characteristics and resources of Brazil, such as ethanol and clean electricity. It is precisely in this country that a multiple propulsion matrix has been made available, in which flexible combustion engines, electric motors, and smaller, more efficient hybrid systems will coexist with Bio-Hybrid technologies. It is an intelligent and natural solution, building on a national competitive advantage. The use of ethanol gives us a unique opportunity to make a difference and maintain Stellantis’ leadership role in clean, safe and affordable mobility.