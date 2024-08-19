Citroën Basalt hints at 2026 Fiat Fastback

The Citroen Basalt, recently introduced in South America and India by the French automaker, is preparing to make its entrance into the European market as well. This new model is generating particular interest not only for its features but also because it offers valuable clues about the possible design and specifications of the future Fiat Fastback. As reported on previous occasions, the latter is expected to make its official debut in 2026.

With Citroen Basalt, we get the first hints about the future Fiat Fastback, set to debut in 2026

Built on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the new Citroën Basalt is characterized by a length of 4.35 meters and a wheelbase of 2.65 meters, thus approaching the dimensions of the 7-seater Citroën C3 Aircross. While forgoing the third row of seats to achieve a sleeker rear design, the Citroën Basalt maintains a cargo capacity of 470 liters. We will find these characteristics in the future Fiat Fastback as well, which will be based on the same platform and should have similar dimensions.

The future Fiat Fastback will represent the third model of the renewed Panda family, following the Fiat Grande Panda presented on July 11th and the new Fiat Multipla expected next year. This new vehicle promises to combine the characteristic versatility of the Panda with a more sporty and attractive design. The introduction of this model aims to further expand Stellantis’ offering in the increasingly competitive compact SUV segment, satisfying the growing demand for vehicles that combine practicality and style.

On July 11th, Fiat unveiled the first image, albeit pixelated, of the future Fastback, offering only a preview of its design. In the coming months, we expect to receive more details about this anticipated model, including the production site, which has not yet been announced. In addition to the similarities with the Citroën Basalt, the vehicle will certainly share stylistic elements with the Grande Panda and the new Multipla. These common traits will ensure the characteristic family feeling of the Fiat range, maintaining a coherent visual identity among the different models of the Panda family.