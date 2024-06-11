Stellantis Melfi: new target for an ambitious future

The Stellantis plant in Melfi is preparing for an ambitious future: electrifying and full of new things! With the goal of reaching a production of 250-260 thousand electric cars per year by 2026, the plant is preparing to become a hub for sustainable mobility. New EV models on the way

Stellantis: Melfi targets excellence with 260,000 electric cars in 2026

The Stellantis plant in Melfi is projecting into the future in an electric way and quite ambitious in terms of numbers. In fact, the stated goal is to aim to reach a significant milestone by 2026: we are talking about 250-260 thousand cars produced per year. A goal that should be made possible by the arrival of 5 new electric models based on the STLA Medium platform.

Recently, the CEO of the Stellantis Group, Carlos Tavares, paid a visit to the relevant plant, with the intention of also reassuring workers about the company’s situation and future goals. In fact, he confirmed that the Melfi facility will play a central role in Stellantis’ business strategy until at least 2030. A statement that reassures employees who could see as many as five new models arrive in the coming years, which have already been announced.

Prominent among the main new arrivals are two cars from DS Automobiles, including the new DS 8. We will also see two cars from Jeep available, with a hybrid version of the Jeep Compass being offered to the market and Lancia’s future version, called the new Lancia Gamma.

The arrival of these new electric models will be able to take production at the Melfi plant to the highest level. In fact, the target we are talking about, namely 250-260 thousand units per year, should be achievable by 2026. This is a very important goal that confirms the importance of Melfi in Stellantis’ business plans for future green mobility.

As we know Stellantis never ceases to amaze, in fact, in addition to the 5 models that have already been announced, Tavares has opened the door to new arrivals. In fact, there is also speculation about the production of the new Lancia Delta, again at the Melfi plant. Therefore, in the coming months we will surely find out what other news awaits the Lucania plant, which is now ready to turn into a real hub for the production of the latest generation of electric cars.

Stellantis’ investment in the Melfi plant testifies to the group’s great commitment to the revival of the plant and the major goal toward electric and sustainable mobility. With the arrival of the new models, the manufacturer is preparing to play a leading role in the transition to a greener future. And another no less important aspect is that this strategy will provide new job and economic development opportunities for the Lucania region.