Stellantis Melfi: Tavares visiting on June 4 to discuss future of plant

Anticipation is high for Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares‘ visit to the Melfi plant scheduled for Tuesday. Several rumors suggest that the focus of the meeting will be on future plans for the site, with an eye toward electrification. Carlos Tavares’ visit to Melfi is an important event that provides an opportunity to learn about the plant’s future plans and its role in Stellantis’ strategy for electric mobility. As new models arrive and production lines are adapted, the Melfi plant is ready to meet the challenges of the future and contribute to Stellantis’ success.

Carlos Tavares makes route to Melfi plant June 4 for meeting loaded with news

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares will visit the Melfi plant on June 4. His visit comes after the announcement of major investments at the site, which will lead to the production of five new models on the STLA Medium platform by 2026.

The government welcomed Stellantis latest announcements regarding the future of the group’s Italian plants, including Melfi. The commitment to produce new electric models is seen as a positive step toward the green transition. Trade unions have also expressed appreciation for Stellantis’ plans, while expressing some concerns. The main concern is the employment impact of the conversion to electric car production, as demand for these models is still uncertain.

The meeting on Tuesday, June 4, therefore, will be an opportunity to shed light on the plant’s future plans, with a focus on the production of electric vehicles. Among the new models coming, two will be Jeeps, two DS Automobiles, and the new Lancia Gamma. In order to prepare the plant for the production of the new DS 8, the first electric car to be assembled in Melfi, an imminent suspension of car production is planned. The DS 8 is expected to be unveiled in early 2025 and represents an important step in Stellantis transition to a more sustainable future.

Tavares will meet with union representatives and Basilicata Region President Vito Bardi on Tuesday. The timing of the arrival of the new models, the impact on labor and measures to accompany the transition to electric mobility are expected to be discussed.

Tavares’ visit is a positive sign for the future of the Stellantis plant in Melfi, which plays a strategic role for Stellantis in the era of electric mobility. The investment in new electric models and the commitment to the transition to more sustainable mobility demonstrate the strategic importance of the plant for the Stellantis group.