Carlos Tavares on the future Lancia Delta: “You will fall in love with it”

During a recent press conference, Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, expressed his satisfaction with the current situation at Lancia. In particular, he said he was very pleased with the results obtained so far with the launch of the new Lancia Ypsilon in Europe. When asked if there will soon be an expansion of the countries where the vehicle will be sold, Tavares replied that he is in no hurry, emphasizing that the priority at the moment is to do well in the markets where the car is already available. During the meeting, the topic of the new Lancia Delta was also addressed, a model much anticipated by brand enthusiasts, despite the fact that there is still a long time to go before its debut.

Carlos Tavares says that the future Lancia Delta will be much appreciated by enthusiasts

During the press conference, Carlos Tavares did not reveal the production location of the future Lancia Delta, the third model of the brand’s new era, which is scheduled to debut in 2028. However, the CEO of Stellantis emphasized the importance of finding a balance between the creation of the design, the development, and the assembly of the car.

Tavares stressed that, in the decision-making process, it is also essential to consider the need to offer competitive prices to consumers, highlighting how, in the automotive industry, most components are supplied by external companies, while only a small percentage of the work concerns assembly and logistics. Carlos Tavares compared the automotive industry with that of luxury goods, highlighting the importance of materials, design, and quality of workmanship over the place of production. According to Tavares, these factors are fundamental to the success of a vehicle.

The Portuguese manager expressed confidence that the new Lancia Delta will be a car much appreciated by the public, regardless of where it will be produced. However, he wanted to specify that its place of production has not yet been decided. “I can only tell you that you will fall in love with it,” he concluded. The new generation of the Lancia Delta will be based on the STLA Medium platform and, like all future cars of the brand, will have an HF version. Just a few days ago, the Ypsilon HF was presented, which will have the task of bringing the brand back into the world of rallying.