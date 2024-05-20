DS Automobiles: here’s what the future flagship of the brand could look like

DS Automobiles is designing a new flagship all-electric sedan inspired by the iconic Citroen DS from the 1950s. CEO Olivier Francois stated that “this car should be big, expensive, and surprising.” The luxurious flagship will use Stellantis underpinnings but could get a sophisticated suspension setup. The new range-topping model, drawing inspiration from the iconic DS of the 1950s, is set to play a pivotal role in reinventing the brand as it embarks on its electricity-focused journey.

Here’s what the future DS Automobiles flagship might look like

“There are some cars in automotive history that have become iconic because they’re extremely aerodynamic,” François told Auto Express. “The UK may have the Jaguar E-Type, but for sure the DS Automobiles models from the ’60s and ’70s were just like that. They had this incredibly iconic look, an iconic design that everybody recognized, everybody loves, and everybody remembers.”

The DS Automobiles CEO added, “If we can reconnect with this design DNA, we can have the most beautiful and, above all, the most meaningful aerodynamic electric car in a world of new brands.” He then went a step further, describing the upcoming model: “The new DS flagship should be big, expensive, and surprising. Everybody will fall in love. We can make sensual, curvaceous, extremely stimulating, very aerodynamic, very French cars – the art of travel. I’ll show it to you soon.”

As for the underpinnings of the new electric vehicle, DS Automobiles will use the best components from Stellantis platforms to make it as exciting as possible. François stated that the new DS flagship will be among the first to adopt Stellantis’ latest battery, promising over 700 km of range. This likely refers to the recently introduced 98 kWh battery in the Peugeot e-3008. The French automaker’s CEO hinted at a brand-specific chassis setup. He went as far as referencing the height-adjustable nature of the hydropneumatic suspension found in the original DS and later Citroen sedans to describe what might happen with this future car.

DS Automobiles has officially confirmed that a new all-electric model will arrive in 2024, based on the STLA Medium platform. This model could be called the DS 8, featuring a fastback crossover silhouette highlighted by an aerodynamic roofline and aggressive-looking LEDs. It’s currently unclear whether this is the same flagship Olivier Francois spoke about or if that model might arrive at a later date.

What seems certain is that with this car, the French automaker wants to increasingly aim for a retro style for its vehicles, which could see this style expand to the entire range in the future. Meanwhile, the website Carscoops has envisioned what this future car might look like based on a teaser published by Stellantis’ premium brand in April 2023, which depicted a modern interpretation of the iconic flying Citroen DS from the 1965 movie “Fantomas Unleashed.”