Alfa Romeo: Tonale in Melfi and E-SUV in Detroit from 2027, Biscione’s electric future takes shape

Melfi and Detroit protagonists of Alfa Romeo’s future: rumors suggest a 2027 full of news for the Biscione. The new generation Tonale, expected in Melfi, could change platform and production plant, while an unreleased E-SUV, destined for the U.S. market, could be produced in Detroit.

Alfa Romeo: Melfi and Detroit protagonists of the electric future

Melfi and Detroit seem to be the predestined protagonists of Alfa Romeo’s future: according to some information, 2027 could be a year full of novelties for the manufacturer. To keep company with the new generation of the much-loved Tonale, expected in Melfi, it would seem that an unreleased E-SUV is on its way, destined for the U.S. market and produced right in the United States, in Detroit.

Although official confirmation from Alfa Romeo is still lacking at the moment, the plan for the brand’s future nevertheless appears to be well established, with a new model being unveiled every year. The only exception to this business strategy might just be 2027, in which the presentation of two new models might be possible. First on the market is the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which is expected next year, and only then, in the year 2026, the new Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Both models, Giulia and Stelvio, will be elaborated through Stellantis’ new STLA Large platform, revised based on the successful Giorgio platform that currently gives birth to the Italian automaker’s Segment D models. Both cars plan to be produced at the Cassino plant.

The long-awaited 2027 novelty should be precisely the first Alfa Romeo-branded E-SUV, which would, in all likelihood, go on to conquer the American market. An all-electric model that represents an important step toward the electrification of the brand, ready to play a leading role in the future of mobility, a topic now on everyone’s lips.

Alfa Romeo will also launch a new all-electric E-SUV, also in 2027. This model, initially it seems, will be designed exclusively for the American market. In fact, it will be produced right at Stellantis’ Jefferson North plant in Detroit, Michigan.

As for the next generation Alfa Romeo Tonale, on the other hand, we know that it is designed to go and excel in the mid-range SUV market starting in 2027. According to rumors disclosed by an internal Stellantis document, the C-segment SUV could even change its home and platform. This means that the Pomigliano d’Arco plant and the Small platform used in sharing with the Jeep Compass would be abandoned to arrive in Melfi and adopt the new STLA Medium.

This means that the Tonale could join the range of models already produced in Melfi on the same platform, but without undergoing major changes in terms of size. The design, in fact, will not change the typical characteristics of a medium-sized SUV. This would go a long way toward confirming the success the current model has had in improving the brand’s sales numbers while awaiting the arrival of the new Alfa Romeo Junior.

All that remains is to wait for official announcements from Alfa Romeo to find out all the details, but one thing is certain: the future of the “Biscione ” promises to be quite eventful, full of new cars and ready to face the very intense challenges of the automotive market of the future. With an eye always on electrification and a focus on technology, Alfa Romeo Tonale and the new E-SUV are ready to follow up with a new chapter in the brand’s glorious history.