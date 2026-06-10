Jay Leno takes on the 777 hp Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT

The 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT promises 777 hp and 680 lb-ft of torque, equal to around 922 Nm, produced by the supercharged 6.2-litre HEMI Hellcat V8. According to Ram, the pick-up should accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, cover the quarter mile in 11.6 seconds at 116 mph and reach a top speed of 170 mph, equal to around 274 km/h. If these figures reach production, the Rumble Bee SRT could become the quickest and fastest production V8 pick-up ever made.

Tim Kuniskis presented the model on camera during a recent episode of Jay Leno’s Garage. Kuniskis currently oversees Stellantis’ American brands, as well as retail and marketing operations in the United States. His return from retirement, made official in December 2024, coincided with a strategic shift in North America, including the comeback of the HEMI V8, the relaunch of the SRT brand, the announced return to NASCAR and now the creation of a new family of muscle trucks.

Ram 1500 Rumble Bee SRT, the 777 hp Hellcat pick-up targets a category record

Under the Rumble Bee name, Ram will not launch only a halo model, but a range built around several power levels. The entry point will use the naturally aspirated 5.7-litre HEMI Eagle V8, followed by the version powered by the 6.4-litre HEMI Apache V8, also known as the 392 cubic inch engine. For customers looking for a more track-focused setup, Ram will offer the Rumble Bee 392 Track Pack, while the SRT version with the supercharged Hellcat engine will sit at the top of the range.

The Rumble Bee SRT stands apart from the traditional Ram line-up thanks to the attention given to its proportions. The manufacturer has chosen a Quad Cab layout with a short bed, shortening the wheelbase by 13 inches, or around 33 centimetres, compared with the classic full-size Crew Cab. The result is a pick-up that looks more compact and muscular, with the attitude of a muscle car rather than that of a work vehicle.

During the meeting with Jay Leno, Kuniskis also recalled some historical predecessors in the segment, from the Li’l Red Express of the 1970s to more recent street trucks. These models built strong followings within the community, even though they did not always generate major sales numbers. Ram, however, seems convinced that the moment is different now, because the pick-up segment remains extremely strong in the United States and part of the public still wants products capable of combining performance and theatre.