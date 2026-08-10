Ram opens US orders for 2027 Power Wagon with Cummins diesel power

For the first time, the 2027 Ram 2500 Power Wagon is available with the 6.7-liter Cummins High-Output turbo-diesel inline-six. The engine produces 430 hp and a massive 1,075 lb-ft of torque, sending its power through a TorqueFlite HD eight-speed automatic transmission.

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Ram Power Wagon gets its first Cummins diesel and nearly 20,000 pounds of towing

Adding diesel power has not stripped the Power Wagon of the hardware that separates it from a conventional Ram 2500. The truck retains its electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar, front and rear electronic locking differentials, Bilstein shocks, hill descent control and extensive underbody protection.

Ground clearance stands at 13.2 inches, while the approach and departure angles measure 26.1 and 26.0 degrees, respectively. The diesel model rides on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 34-inch all-terrain tires and also receives standard rock rails.

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The Cummins adds considerable weight over the 6.4-liter HEMI V8, but it also transforms the Power Wagon’s usefulness for long-distance travel and heavy towing. Ram says the diesel version can tow nearly 20,000 pounds while offering close to 3,000 pounds of payload capacity. A 31-gallon fuel tank also contributes to an estimated driving range of around 600 miles, making the diesel particularly attractive for overlanding and remote trips.

For the first time, Power Wagon buyers can also specify fifth-wheel/gooseneck preparation. An available automatic-leveling rear air suspension helps keep the truck level under heavy loads and includes a bed-lowering function designed to make trailer hookups easier.

Towing technology can add a 360-degree surround-view camera, trailer-reverse guidance and trailer tire-pressure monitoring. Additional equipment includes a digital rearview mirror and trailer-reverse steering control, which can make maneuvering large trailers easier.

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Inside, the 2027 Power Wagon continues to use Ram’s Uconnect 5 infotainment system. Higher equipment packages offer a 14.5-inch center touchscreen, a 10.25-inch front-passenger display and a 17-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system.

The Cummins-powered Power Wagon now starts at $89,560 including destination, according to the latest pricing information, after Ram originally announced an $88,470 starting price when the truck debuted in January. Orders are open in the United States, with 2027 Ram Heavy Duty models scheduled to reach dealerships in August 2026.

The result gives the Power Wagon something it has traditionally lacked: the combination of serious factory off-road hardware with the torque, range and towing capability expected from a Cummins-powered Ram Heavy Duty.