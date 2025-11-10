The Ram Rampage is the premium compact pickup the US still can’t have

Ram has finally unveiled its highly anticipated Rampage, not at a dusty American rodeo, but at the 126-year-old Fieracavalli equestrian fair in Verona, Italy. For the uninitiated, the Ram Rampage is a compact pickup truck manufactured by Stellantis in Brazil, sharing the global Small Wide platform with the Jeep Compass and Fiat Toro. It is, by all accounts, the perfect competitor for the popular Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz. Yet, despite being repeatedly promised to the pickup-hungry North American market, the Old Continent has inexplicably been granted first access.

Ram Trucks, a principal partner of the horse show, presented the European regional version as a “premium compact pickup” designed to fill a “gap in the segment” for customers demanding daily drivability without sacrificing the fundamental qualities of a pickup. It’s the truck that promises to be educated on the commute and competent when loading your equestrian gear.

Upon its official European launch, the Ram Rampage will be available in two distinct flavors. For the rugged purists, there is the Rebel trim, featuring a newly introduced 2.2 Multijet Turbo Diesel engine pushing a modest 200 hp and 450 Nm of torque, paired with all-terrain Pirelli Seal Inside tires.

For those seeking “adventure”, there is the R/T variant, which opts for the petrol-powered 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 Turbo with a more potent 272 hp and 400 Nm, complemented by lowered suspension and aggressive 19-inch wheels. Both models come standard with All-Wheel Drive.

This truck is clearly not skimping on luxury or technology, boasting full-LED lighting, soft-touch materials inside, a 12.3-inch infotainment system, and a ten-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. More impressively, it features a suite of premium ADAS safety options, including Level 2 Active Driver Assist with Traffic Jam Assist and Hands-off Detection.

This Brazilian-built truck, launching at a horse fair, will navigate European traffic with advanced autonomy that many American trucks still lack.