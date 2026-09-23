Stellantis is ditching old-school auto shows to chase the Las Vegas tech hype

Las Vegas in January is famous for high-stakes gambling, overpriced buffets, and auto executives desperately trying to convince tech journalists that car companies are actually software startups. Entering this arena on January 6, 2027, is Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who is slated to deliver one of the opening keynote addresses at CES 2027.

Advertisement

Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. local time, right after the Consumer Technology Association delivers its traditional state-of-the-industry sermon, Filosa will take the stage to outline how the transatlantic automotive giant intends to harness digital platforms, connected mobility, and personalized software services.

For a corporation juggling a staggering roster of 14 distinct automotive brands across global markets, steering the narrative toward digital wizardry is both a bold strategy and a necessary distraction. Beyond the executive speechifying, Stellantis plans to set up camp in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, showcasing actual vehicles, software platforms, and hands-on technology demonstrations.

Advertisement

Over the past decade, CES has effectively usurped traditional auto shows, morphing into the premier battleground where automakers pretend to care more about microchips and cloud computing than horsepower and panel gaps. Filosa’s presentation aims to demonstrate how Stellantis intends to convert these lofty digital concepts into actual, functional products that real human beings can drive.

According to Filosa, the ultimate objective is to transform daily driving into something “more personal, more accessible, and better for everyone” through intuitive connected interfaces.

Whether consumers actively asked for their dashboards to double as personalized digital ecosystems remains up for debate, but Stellantis is clearly doubling down on the software-centric future.

This high-profile Las Vegas appearance marks one of the first major global stages where Filosa can articulate his grand vision since inheriting the top job. With more than 25 years of industry battle scars, including high-profile leadership roles at Jeep and managing operations across North and South America, Filosa is certainly no stranger to industry turbulence.

Advertisement

Now, as the line between automobiles and consumer electronics blurs beyond recognition, he faces the ultimate test: proving that a massive legacy automaker can actually pull off a seamless digital revolution.