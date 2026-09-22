Stellantis faces labor standoff in Canada as 9,000 workers prepare to protest

Around 2,200 Brampton workers still do not know whether they will return to the plant, while Stellantis negotiates a possible sale of the Canadian facility to Roshel, a company that specializes in armored vehicles. The future of the Ontario plant has stalled contract talks with Unifor, which represents more than 9,000 Stellantis employees in Canada and now sees strike action as a realistic possibility.

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Stellantis faces labor standoff in Canada as 9,000 workers prepare for possible action

The union’s main concern involves employment levels under a possible conversion to defense production. Unifor fears Roshel would not need a workforce as large as the one required for automobile assembly, leaving some employees without a clear path back to work. The union therefore wants Stellantis to assign a new automotive program to Brampton instead of relying on a sale to determine the plant’s future.

The memorandum with Roshel does not amount to a completed sale, but it has already disrupted negotiations covering Stellantis’ Canadian operations. Unifor suspended formal talks because the parties have not found a solution for Brampton, directly linking a new collective agreement to guarantees over the plant’s future.

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Stellantis argues that worsening economic conditions and market changes made the original industrial plan unworkable. The plant has remained idle since late 2023 and had originally been due to receive investment for production of the new Jeep Compass. Stellantis later moved that program to the United States, leaving Brampton employees off the job without a timetable for restarting operations.

The dispute also involves Ottawa, which supported Stellantis investments with public funding. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly has reminded the automaker of its previous commitments and raised the possibility that the government could recover some of the funding if Stellantis fails to meet them. Unifor has also asked Ottawa to explain its role in discussions surrounding the possible Roshel transaction.

The September 20 contract expiration did not automatically trigger a strike. In a September 16 update to workers, Unifor said both sides were still going through Ontario’s conciliation process and that any labor action would require additional steps, including a vote by union members.

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Meanwhile, Stellantis and Unifor agreed to extend financial protections for Brampton employees who remain off the job. Those measures will continue until a new contract takes effect or until the legal conditions for a strike or lockout arise, whichever happens first.

Workers therefore retain some income protection, but they still have no definitive answer on when or whether automotive production will return to Brampton.