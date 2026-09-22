Stellantis patents the coolest car seat ever to fix wireless charging fails

Center consoles have become the ultimate cabin battleground for the lone wireless charging pad. If you have ever nearly thrown hands with a backseat passenger over five percent battery, Stellantis feels your pain.

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FCA US was granted patent US 12,728,798 B2 on September 8, 2026, a filing that dates back to January 2023, that officially moves wireless charging out of the middle of the car and directly into your seat cushion. First spotted in the US patent registry by the hawk-eyed team at Mopar Insiders, this clever piece of engineering turns every bucket seat into a personal charging sanctuary, assuming your smartphone doesn’t melt first.

Wireless charging pads in current vehicles are notorious for turning flagship smartphones into scorching hot pocket hand-warmers, especially when you run battery-draining software like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, or GPS navigation simultaneously.

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Stellantis’ solution is disarmingly practical: a specialized side slot built right into the lower seat cushion. Once you slide your device inside, wireless coils get to work, but here is where the genius kicks in. To prevent thermal meltdown, the system redirects cool airflow from the seat’s existing ventilation system straight into the phone compartment. If your vehicle package lacks ventilated seats, the patent outlines a dedicated thermoelectric cooling unit instead.

Yet, preventing lithium-ion combustion is only half the story. Stellantis envisions this slot acting as a digital passport. The vehicle automatically identifies whose phone sits in which seat, instantly loading personal preferences like seat adjustments, climate control, and comfort presets for that specific human. No more passive-aggressive tussles over whether 68 degrees counts as “refreshing” or “hypothermic”.

Taking personal bubbles a step further, the patent also details headrests embedded with personal speakers. Each passenger can stream their own podcast, music, or chaotic social media feed into a private audio zone without subjecting the driver to questionable taste.

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While Stellantis hasn’t officially greenlit this technology for upcoming Jeep, Dodge, Ram, Chrysler, or Fiat production models, the concept shows automakers are finally admitting center consoles seem overpopulated real estate.