Stellantis cracks down on discounting with new US pricing policy from October 1

American shoppers could soon see online offers that look less attractive than the deals actually available at the dealership. Starting October 1, Stellantis will introduce new advertising rules for Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler, limiting how much dealers can publicly discount vehicles. Dealers will still have the freedom to negotiate a lower final price directly with customers.

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Stellantis moves to limit dealer discounts shown online in the US

The distinction matters most for shoppers who compare dealer websites before making contact. A higher advertised price will not necessarily mean that a vehicle actually costs more, since the dealer can still offer a better deal during negotiations. Comparing websites alone may therefore no longer reveal the lowest available price.

The program, called the Marketing Covenant, changes how dealers can structure their advertisements. According to documents reviewed by Car Dealership Guy, dealers cannot advertise 2027 model-year and newer vehicles below invoice price through their own discounts. Light-duty Ram pickups receive an exception, allowing dealers to advertise them at up to 2 percent below invoice. Manufacturer incentives will continue to follow the conditions set by the program.

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The rules also address promotions that only apply to certain buyers. Discounts for military personnel or customers who already own a vehicle from the same brand, for example, must appear separately instead of reducing the main advertised price. Dealers also cannot combine incentives that customers cannot use together simply to create an especially low headline figure.

The new policy will also restrict messages that tell shoppers to call the dealership to discover an additional discount. That change reduces the use of common advertising tactics that encourage customers to make contact without immediately showing all the conditions attached to the offer.

Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Chrysler are making the change after a period when heavy promotions helped dealers clear inventory. Limiting the discounts shown in public advertisements could reduce aggressive price competition between dealers representing the same brand, although it will not prevent them from selling vehicles at different negotiated prices.

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Buyers will therefore see more standardized rules around advertised incentives, but they will still need to ask for a complete quote. The online price will remain the starting point for negotiations rather than necessarily representing the lowest amount a dealer is willing to accept.