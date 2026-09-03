The 1.7% stock surge hiding Stellantis’s low-margin cheap car problem

Traders on the Milan Stock Exchange popped the champagne just long enough to send Stellantis shares ticking up 1.71% following August’s Italian vehicle registration report. On paper, the figures look like a victory lap. The automotive giant posted a 6.2% surge in Italian registrations last month, nearly double the overall market’s modest 3.15% bump, lifting its domestic market share from 26.4% to 27.2%.

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Zooming out to the first eight months of 2026, the victory lap gets even louder. Stellantis registered 341,225 vehicles in Italy between January and August, jumping 14% compared to the 299,264 units logged over the same stretch in 2025. That easily beat the broader Italian market’s 8.54% expansion, bumping Stellantis’s eight-month market share up to 30.2% from 28.7%.

Across major European markets, group registrations climbed 7% against a 5% industry benchmark, prompting casual observers to assume executive management was orchestrating an operational masterclass. Then the analysts at Intermonte ruined the party by reading the fine print.

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Strip out the contributions from Chinese joint-venture partner Leapmotor, and Stellantis’s European growth suddenly collapses to an underwhelming 3.5%, sliding right behind the market average.

To make matters spicier, the sales mix looks like a balance-sheet headache. While passenger car registrations rose 11%, lucrative light commercial vehicles dropped 5%. Growth wasn’t driven by high-margin luxury nameplates either. Cheap Fiats and budget Citroëns carried the volume, while higher-value brands actively dragged down the spreadsheet.

As Equita dryly observed, Stellantis underperformed in France, and its Italian bragging rights depend entirely on counting Leapmotor’s imported hardware. Over in North America, the group managed to beat the market almost exclusively because Ram trucks continue to shoulder the load.

Yet despite the margin-squeezing product mix and mounting European geopolitical headwinds, analysts at Sim remain remarkably optimistic. They expect dealer shipments (sell-in) to outpace customer registrations in the third quarter as new models roll out, maintaining that Stellantis can still hit its mid-single-digit revenue growth targets for 2026.