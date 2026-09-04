Jeep taps creators for Avenger launch in Brazil, targeting over 10 million views

Jeep involved 30 Brazilian creators in the launch of the Avenger, working with YouTube on a campaign that generated 90 pieces of content dedicated to the SUV. The brand aims to surpass 10 million organic views overall, also relying on creators focused on travel and everyday life to reach people who do not normally follow automotive channels.

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Jeep taps 30 creators for Avenger launch in Brazil with 10 million views targeted

The choice of participants reflects that strategy. Ludgero mainly speaks to motorsport and Formula 1 fans, while the project also includes the couple-focused storytelling of De Bate e Volta and the lifestyle content produced by Nanda. Edson Castro, through Manual do Homem Moderno, brings in another type of audience, alongside followers of Seu Amigo Pitbull.

Between August 15 and 18, the creators worked in a specially prepared studio where they could shoot and produce content around the vehicle. One part of the space recreated an urban setting suited to showing how the Avenger fits into everyday life. Another section focused on off-road and outdoor themes, connecting the campaign with Jeep’s traditional identity.

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Each creator could adapt the story to the formats their audience already knows instead of following a single standardized vehicle presentation. The partnership with YouTube helped organize both short-form videos and longer content, mixing feature-focused explanations with footage centered on the experience of taking part in the event.

Jeep placed particular emphasis on the Matrix headlights and ChatGPT integration, which on the Brazilian version allows users to interact with some vehicle functions. The SUV enters the local market with the T200 turbo engine, a 12-volt mild-hybrid system and an automatic transmission across all three available trims.

Agency Leo developed the broader campaign, while Final Level Co. worked with YouTube on the experience design and creator selection. The project gave participants a dedicated environment in which to produce the videos supporting the Avenger’s commercial debut.

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Adriana Girão, vice president of marketing communications for Stellantis South America, explained that working with creators who reach different audiences helps expand the launch beyond traditional automotive media. The 90 pieces of content represent only one part of the Brazilian campaign, which also includes a series of videos inspired by villains from the Marvel universe.