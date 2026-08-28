Stellantis becomes first automaker to join Detroit’s Project Green Light

Stellantis has connected the Detroit Assembly Complex to the Project Green Light surveillance network, becoming the first automaker to join the program promoted by the city and the Detroit Police Department. The initiative starts at the Jefferson plant and the vehicle shipping lots, where the company has installed 55 high-definition exterior cameras and more than 100 green lights.

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Stellantis expands security measures around its Detroit factories with new cameras and lighting

The system can send live footage to the Detroit Police Department’s Real-Time Crime Center, giving officers a direct view of covered areas during emergencies or investigations. The green lights identify locations that participate in the program and also serve as a visible deterrent by signaling the presence of surveillance cameras. Stellantis plans to extend the connection to the Detroit Assembly Complex Mack during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Detroit launched Project Green Light in 2016 through a partnership between police, the city administration and eight gas stations. According to Stellantis, the network now includes more than 550 businesses and organizations, which combine surveillance cameras with connections capable of continuously transmitting video. The program does not replace police intervention, but it gives officers additional material to identify incidents and reconstruct possible crimes.

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Tony Cenci, who oversees security at Stellantis’ US assembly plants, said the project also aims to protect residents, students and families who spend time in the neighborhoods surrounding the factories. The activation coincides with the reopening of schools in the area. Deputy Police Chief Mark Bliss added that “public safety requires everyone’s contribution,” describing the expanded network as a useful tool for both deterrence and investigations.

The size of the complex makes the project particularly significant for coverage on Detroit’s east side. Jefferson, Mack and their related vehicle lots cover a combined 749 acres, an area Stellantis says equals roughly 567 football fields. More than 8,000 people move through the complex every day, including employees, contractors and visitors.

The Detroit Assembly Complex produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Grand Cherokee L and Dodge Durango. The new cameras therefore expand surveillance around a major industrial site embedded in the surrounding urban area, while the planned Mack expansion will complete the connection of both plants to Detroit’s citywide network.