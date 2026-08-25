Dodge Durango faces another recall over rear spoiler problem

FCA US has recalled 74,578 Dodge Durango SUVs from the 2021 through 2023 model years because the rear spoiler can suffer damage and detach while driving. Potentially affected vehicles left the factory between July 13, 2020 and March 28, 2023. The US recall, identified as 26V528 and internally as 61D, addresses the same component involved in two previous recalls, but FCA has not yet developed a final repair.

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FCA recalls 74,578 Dodge Durango SUVs after previous spoiler fixes fail

The problem comes from the spoiler sitting too close to the roof. Opening and closing the liftgate can cause repeated contact with the body, gradually damaging the spoiler or its mounting points. If the spoiler separates from the vehicle, it could create a road hazard for following traffic and increase the risk of a crash. FCA says it has not identified any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

Owners may notice the spoiler hitting the body while the liftgate moves or hear unusual noises from the rear of the vehicle while driving. Those symptoms alone cannot confirm or rule out the defect. FCA does not require owners to stop driving their Durango, but customers should report any contact, vibration or unusual noise to an authorized dealer.

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The affected Durango models already appeared in recalls 21V842 and 23V115, which also addressed the possibility of the spoiler loosening or detaching. Stellantis opened another investigation in March 2026 after receiving reports involving vehicles that had already undergone previous repairs.

Documents list 116 warranty claims, eight customer assistance cases and 37 additional service records potentially related to the problem between May 2022 and June 2026.

FCA estimates that the defect affects around 0.8% of the recalled population, but all 74,578 vehicles will need to go through the new procedure, including those that received repairs under earlier campaigns. The automaker is still developing the fix and has not specified which parts dealers will modify or replace.

FCA notified dealers about the recall on August 20, while interim owner letters will begin going out on September 10, 2026. Owners of 2021-2023 Durango models can check their VIN through the NHTSA website or contact Chrysler directly, since recall eligibility depends on the individual vehicle identification number rather than model year alone.