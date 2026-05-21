Stellantis shares fall after FaSTLAne 2030 plan presentation

Stellantis shares lost ground after the presentation of the FaSTLAne 2030 strategic plan during Investor Day in Auburn Hills. STLA stock, which had closed the previous NYSE session at $7.52, fell as low as $7.06, down 5.14%, before partially recovering to $7.20. The move signaled a cold initial market reaction despite a €60 billion roadmap (about $69.6 billion) covering products, platforms, brands and profitability targets through the end of the decade.

Market reaction cools after Stellantis unveils FaSTLAne 2030

The plan includes more than 60 new vehicles and 50 major updates, with a powertrain mix that includes 29 fully electric models, 15 plug-in hybrid or range-extender models, 24 full hybrids and 39 vehicles with combustion engines or mild-hybrid systems.

Stellantis will concentrate 70% of brand and product spending on four global brands: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat, together with the Pro One commercial vehicle division. The other brands in the portfolio will take on a more regional or niche role.

North America will receive 60% of the €36 billion (about $41.8 billion) allocated to brands and products, confirming the region’s importance in the group’s relaunch. Regional targets include 25% revenue growth in North America with an adjusted operating margin between 8% and 10%, 15% growth in Enlarged Europe with a margin between 3% and 5%, and 40% growth in the Middle East and Africa with a margin between 10% and 12%.

Overall, the group will invest more than €24 billion (about $27.8 billion) in global platforms, powertrains and new technologies, equal to 40% of total spending on research, development and industrial investments. One of the key technological projects is STLA One, a modular architecture expected to debut in 2027. Stellantis expects it to cut costs by up to 20% and move 50% of global volumes onto three main platforms by 2030, with component reuse reaching up to 70%.

The plan also includes an annual cost-reduction program worth €6 billion (about $6.96 billion) by 2028 compared with the 2025 base. In Europe, Stellantis plans to cut production capacity by more than 800,000 units through industrial conversions and partnerships, including those with Leapmotor, Dongfeng, Tata and Jaguar Land Rover, with the goal of sharing plants, reducing costs and accessing new markets.

The negative stock reaction suggests that investors want execution signals before reassessing the group’s prospects. The plan outlines ambitious targets on products, margins and cost reduction, but Stellantis now needs to prove over the coming quarters that it can turn this roadmap into measurable financial results.