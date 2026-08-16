Someone put a Lamborghini Countach body on a Jeep Wrangler and created this

Combining a Jeep Wrangler YJ with a Lamborghini Countach replica sounds completely absurd, but one surprising similarity made the project slightly easier than expected. The 1995 Wrangler has a 93.4-inch wheelbase, while the original Countach measures roughly 96.5 inches between the axles. A difference of just over three inches allowed the wheels to sit surprisingly close to the right positions beneath two bodies designed for completely different purposes.

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This fake Lamborghini Countach is actually a 1995 Jeep Wrangler underneath

North Carolina fabricator Kyle, known online as @kylescustoms, started with a 1995 Wrangler YJ and a fiberglass Countach replica that previously sat on a Pontiac Fiero chassis. He repaired the damaged fiberglass shell, separated it from the Pontiac and began modifying the Jeep so the exotic-looking body could fit over it.

The biggest problem appeared at the front. The Countach’s low wedge-shaped nose had no chance of hiding the Wrangler’s upright grille and rectangular headlights. Instead of disguising the Jeep hardware, Kyle cut an opening into the replica body and allowed the YJ front end to protrude through it. A tubular bar in front of the grille pushes the design even further toward off-road territory.

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Kyle also removed the Jeep’s hood and windshield and cut away part of the rear tubular roof structure to lower the overall profile. The Countach replica’s extra width helped cover much of the Wrangler’s body and wheel arches without requiring dramatic changes to axle position.

Underneath, the so-called Jeeporghini remains unmistakably Wrangler. It keeps the front-engine layout, solid axles and four-wheel-drive hardware instead of anything resembling the original Lamborghini’s mid-mounted V12 and rear-wheel-drive configuration. Kyle has not publicly detailed which engine powers this particular YJ. The 1995 Wrangler itself was available with either a 2.5-liter four-cylinder or a 4.0-liter inline-six.

Removing the Countach replica from its original mid-engine Fiero layout also created usable space behind the cabin. The rear section now works more like a cargo area, giving the strange creation some of the practicality of an enclosed pickup.

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A desert-tan finish completes the transformation, with black lines hand-painted around the panels to create a video-game-style cel-shaded effect. Lifted suspension and large mud-terrain tires make the contrast even stronger. The silhouette may belong to a Countach, but almost everything that determines how this machine drives and where it can go still comes from a Jeep Wrangler.