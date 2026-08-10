Jeep and Harley-Davidson bring 60,000 fans together in the French Alps

Jeep used the 2026 Morzine-Avoriaz Harley Days to give the new all-electric Compass 4xe its first public appearance in France, bringing the all-wheel-drive SUV to one of Europe’s largest Harley-Davidson gatherings. The tenth edition of the event took place from July 11 through 14 in the French Alps and attracted approximately 60,000 visitors.

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Jeep takes its 375-hp electric Compass 4xe to the Harley Days

The appearance forms part of the European partnership Jeep and Harley-Davidson revived for 2026 after first working together in 2014. The two companies operate in very different industries, but both have built much of their identity around travel, freedom and highly engaged owner communities. Their joint events therefore bring motorcycle and SUV enthusiasts together around a similar adventure-focused image.

Jeep displayed both the Avenger and the new Compass at Avoriaz, with the fully electric Compass 4xe receiving most of the attention. Unlike earlier Jeep models using the 4xe badge for plug-in hybrid powertrains, this version uses a dual-motor electric setup with all-wheel drive.

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The system produces 375 hp, while a 96.1-kWh usable battery provides more than 373 miles of range under the WLTP cycle. Separate electric motors power the front and rear axles, giving the Compass the traction hardware expected from a 4xe model without relying on a gasoline engine.

The Compass also joined the main parade between Avoriaz and Morzine, traveling alongside roughly 800 Harley-Davidson motorcycles. That gave Jeep an opportunity to show the SUV in motion rather than keeping it inside a conventional display area, with the Alpine roads providing a setting closely aligned with the brand’s adventure-focused positioning.

The Morzine-Avoriaz Harley Days offered much more than the parade, with concerts, rides, exhibitions and community events spread across four days. Organizers reported around 25,000 motorcycles in attendance overall, reinforcing the scale of the gathering.

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The event represents one stop in Jeep and Harley-Davidson’s broader 2026 European program. The collaboration began this season with the European Spring Rally in Senigallia, Italy, and also includes events such as the European Bike Week at Faaker See in Austria. Dealers and owner communities from both brands support the calendar.

Tarik Yaou, head of Jeep France, connected the partnership to the shared idea of choosing your own road and exploring without unnecessary limits. For Jeep, the events also provide an unusual setting to introduce the new electric Compass to an audience traditionally associated with combustion engines.