Jeep is making Wrangler fans wait until August 20

Jeep fans who had August 12 marked on their calendars with neon highlighters for the reveal of the tenth installment in the “Twelve 4 Twelve” program will have to keep their excitement bottled up for just a few more days. The iconic American off-road brand decided at the eleventh hour to push back the curtain-raiser to August 20.

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This postponement is pure, unadulterated marketing theater. Jeep is simply holding out for a captive audience. By delaying the reveal to coincide with the Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, the brand guarantees a crowd consisting entirely of die-hard, mud-soaked enthusiasts who view solid axles as a personal religion.

As of right now, Jeep is keeping the specifics of this tenth Wrangler locked in a vault. There’s no official name, no spec sheet, no trim level breakdown, and certainly no eye-watering sticker price attached yet. However, the teasers dropped so far leave a trail of breadcrumbs pointing straight into the wilderness.

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With hints celebrating rocky ascents, endless panoramic trails, and the unmistakable silhouette of the Great Smoky Mountains, it doesn’t take a detective to figure out where this is headed. Expect either a hardcore, rock-crawling monster built to make mountain goats look uncoordinated, or a localized tribute edition packed with regional flair designed to make Pigeon Forge attendees reach straight for their checkbooks.

The “Twelve 4 Twelve” initiative launched last November with a brazen promise: twelve special-edition Wranglers rolled out over twelve consecutive months. It’s an ambitious marathon of nostalgia, retro decals, and mechanical flexing.

The lineup kicked off with the rowdy Moab 392 packing a 6.4-liter HEMI V8, quickly followed by the retro-chic Whitecap and the heritage-steeped 85th Anniversary Edition. Then came the heavy hitters: the trail-focused Willys 392, the rugged Rockslide, and the neon-tinted Rewind edition, which looked like it drove straight out of a 1980s aerobics video. May delivered the patriotic America 250 Edition, June brought the Sarge 2027 paying homage to military roots, and July resurrected the nostalgic Wrangler Laredo nameplate after nearly four decades, wrapping Willys grit inside a Sahara-esque cabin.