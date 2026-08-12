2028 Jeep Scrambler imagined as a modern-day heir to the 1980s CJ-8

Before collectors turned it into a sought-after classic, the Jeep Scrambler was a short-lived commercial experiment. The CJ-8 debuted in 1981 as a stretched version of the CJ-7 and remained in production only until the middle of the decade, leaving the assembly line after fewer than 30,000 units. More than 40 years later, a digital project imagines how that formula could return in 2028.

Advertisement

This 2028 Jeep Scrambler render brings the classic CJ-8 back to life

The original Scrambler occupied a unique place in the Jeep lineup. Its longer wheelbase created a useful cargo area behind the cabin without turning the vehicle into a conventional pickup. It kept the simple, rugged structure of the CJ family while offering buyers a choice between a hardtop and a soft top. That combination made it practical enough for work while preserving the recreational character and off-road capability closely associated with the brand.

Buyers at the time never fully embraced the concept, but the model’s limited production later helped drive its reassessment. The CJ-8 has become an uncommon sight at Jeep gatherings and in dedicated collections, where enthusiasts value it as a different chapter in the brand’s history compared with the more common CJ-5 and CJ-7. Jeep itself now describes it as one of its most sought-after historic models.

Advertisement

Building on that heritage, Andrei Avarvarii of Avarvarii Automotive Artworks created a possible modern Scrambler for MotorTrend. The render keeps a two-door cabin and gives the bed more compact proportions than the Gladiator’s. As a result, it does not look like a simple shortened version of Jeep’s current pickup, but rather an attempt to revive the CJ-8’s identity through a vehicle aimed primarily at leisure use.

A vehicle like this could slot between the Wrangler and Gladiator without replacing either one. Compared with the Wrangler, it would offer more practical cargo capacity for bulky gear. Compared with the Gladiator, it would rely on smaller dimensions and a more direct connection to classic Jeep models.

Stellantis’ FaSTLAne 2030 plan makes the idea considerably more than a simple design exercise. During the company’s May 2026 Investor Day, media attending the closed-door product preview reported seeing a future model identified as the Jeep Wrangler Scrambler, a two-door pickup intended to expand the Wrangler family. An SRT version is also planned, reinforcing its position as a potential halo truck for the Jeep lineup.

Advertisement

Avarvarii’s render is not an official preview of the production design, but it visualizes a model that Jeep appears genuinely committed to building. Current reports point to a possible 2028 arrival, although Stellantis has not publicly confirmed the exact launch year. If the production Scrambler follows the direction shown to media, the revived name could occupy a very different space from the four-door Gladiator while bringing the spirit of the original CJ-8 back to the Jeep lineup.