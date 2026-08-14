2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee: Hurricane turbo power, and a budget off-roader

The 2027 Jeep Grand Cherokee is rolling into the American market not with a radical, soul-cleansing redesign, but with the classic Detroit playbook: fresh trim levels, larger screens, and just enough off-road hardware to remind suburban buyers that their daily commuter could technically scale a boulder.

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Nothing screams everyday suburban survival like nearly 11.4 inches of ground clearance and an approach angle sharp enough to tackle a 36-degree incline, or at least the steepest curb outside Whole Foods.

Under the hood, Jeep keeps the engine lineup surprisingly sensible. The baseline Laredo and Laredo X stick with the venerable, virtually immortal 3.6-liter V6. Step up the hierarchy, however, and the spotlight shifts to the 2.0-liter Hurricane 4 turbocharged four-cylinder.

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Nevertheless, if your weekend plans involve towing a heavy trailer or a boat, a properly configured Grand Cherokee will happily yank up to 6,200 lbs without breaking a sweat—backed by a 30.3-degree departure angle and a 24.4-degree breakover angle for when the pavement actually disappears.

The real headline grabber for 2027 is the brand-new Laredo Upland trim. It essentially steals the rugged aesthetic of the hardcore Trailhawk and packages it into a significantly friendlier price tag. You get 18-inch wheels wrapped in dirt-ready all-terrain tires, a dedicated front bumper, Vapor Gray tow hooks, and an interior lined with Capri leatherette and suede-like inserts.

Meanwhile, pure pavement dwellers aren’t left behind: the entry-level Laredo finally bin its ancient 8.4-inch screen for a crisp 10.1-inch display, while the Limited grade gains wireless charging, rain-sensing wipers, and fresh 20-inch alloy wheels.

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Production remains anchored at Stellantis’ Detroit-Mack and Detroit-Jefferson assembly plants. Order books are already open, with the first 2027 models expected to land in US dealerships by late 2026.

Pricing starts at $41,515 for the base Laredo, climbing to $49,990 for the Upland, $54,995 for the Trailhawk, and topping out at $57,895 for the Overland. Ultimately, Jeep continues to position the Grand Cherokee as a master of disguise: sophisticated enough for luxury-seeking commuters, but still capable of getting genuinely dirty.