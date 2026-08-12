New Jeep Compass 4xe Full Electric gets 375 hp, AWD and serious off-road capability

The new Jeep Compass 4xe Full Electric takes the third generation of the compact SUV into unfamiliar territory by combining a fully electric powertrain with all-wheel drive and genuine off-road hardware. Jeep opened European orders on June 23, 2026, positioning the 4xe as the most powerful and trail-focused version in the Compass lineup. It delivers 375 hp and more than 373 miles of WLTP range.

Advertisement

New electric Jeep Compass 4xe brings 375 hp and serious trail capability

Two electric motors give the Compass independent propulsion at each axle without a conventional mechanical connection between them. The rear motor works with a 14:1 reduction gear and can deliver up to roughly 2,286 lb-ft of torque at the rear wheels. Jeep says the system allows the SUV to climb a 20% grade even when the front wheels have no traction.

Jeep also modified the chassis to improve capability away from pavement. The 4xe rides about 0.4 inches higher than other Compass versions and can ford water up to 18.9 inches deep. Redesigned bumpers help deliver a 28-degree approach angle, 17-degree breakover angle and 31-degree departure angle.

Advertisement

Selec-Terrain gives drivers five modes: Auto, Sport, Snow, Sand/Mud and 4WD Lock. Auto prioritizes everyday efficiency and comfort, while Snow reduces available power to improve control on slippery surfaces. Sand/Mud provides full output with terrain-specific calibration, and 4WD Lock keeps both axles engaged when maximum traction matters.

The cabin also reflects the Compass 4xe’s outdoor focus. Jeep uses polyurethane-coated seat fabric that it claims offers twice the durability of conventional cloth while remaining easier to clean. Scratch-resistant rear seatbacks help protect the interior when owners carry pets or outdoor equipment, while heavy-duty rubber mats handle mud, water and debris. A 16-inch infotainment display serves as the centerpiece of the dashboard.

Jeep pairs the 375-hp 4xe with another new electric option aimed at drivers who care more about range than off-road capability. The front-wheel-drive Compass Full Electric Long Range produces 231 hp and reaches up to 419 miles on the WLTP cycle thanks to a 96.3-kWh usable battery.

Advertisement

The two versions give the electric Compass very different personalities: one prioritizes maximum range, while the 4xe uses dual-motor AWD, extra ground clearance and dedicated terrain technology to keep Jeep’s traditional capability at the center of the experience.