Downsizing? Never heard of it: Ram is bringing the V8 back to the Middle East

Ram brings the 5.7L HEMI V8 back to the Middle East for 2026. Discover specs, towing capacity, and why raw muscle is back.
Ippolito Viscontiby
Published
2026 Ram 1500

For Stellantis the Middle East is loudly chanting for good old-fashioned American muscle. The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is making a triumphant, completely unapologetic return under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500. It seems that in a region where fuel flows freely and vast deserts demand serious power, big displacement still reigns supreme.

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Over the last few years, Ram attempted to steer buyers toward six-cylinder options, but local drivers clearly felt that a heavy-duty pickup without a proper V8 rumble just lacked soul. Bringing the HEMI back to the Rebel and Limited trims feels like a heroic surrender to customer demand.

The 5.7-liter motor kicks out a familiar 395 HP and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque, sent to the wheels through a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission. To appease the efficiency gods, it keeps the Multi-Displacement System (MDS) to shut off half its cylinders during highway cruising, a polite gesture toward fuel economy.

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2026 Ram 1500

On the practical side, the numbers remain properly ridiculous. The 2026 Ram 1500 offers a maximum towing capacity of up to 11,609 pounds (5,266 kg) and a maximum payload rating of 1,649 pounds (748 kg). To satisfy local tastes, Ram loaded the truck with regional crowd-pleasers like the G/T Performance Exhaust, the signature RamBox cargo management system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Move up to the flagship Limited trim, and the cabin transforms into a rolling palace complete with quilted leather massaging seats and a giant 14.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.

The real punchline for global downsizing advocates, however, is that this is not a one-time nostalgia trip. Stellantis confirmed that 2027 will bring even more V8 madness to the Middle East, including the high-powered Ram 1500 TRX SRT and the newly revived Ram 1500 Rumble Bee. While European drivers face ever-tighter emissions restrictions, Middle Eastern truck owners are gearing up for a full-blown V8 renaissance.

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