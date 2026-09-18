Downsizing? Never heard of it: Ram is bringing the V8 back to the Middle East

For Stellantis the Middle East is loudly chanting for good old-fashioned American muscle. The legendary 5.7-liter HEMI V8 is making a triumphant, completely unapologetic return under the hood of the 2026 Ram 1500. It seems that in a region where fuel flows freely and vast deserts demand serious power, big displacement still reigns supreme.

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Over the last few years, Ram attempted to steer buyers toward six-cylinder options, but local drivers clearly felt that a heavy-duty pickup without a proper V8 rumble just lacked soul. Bringing the HEMI back to the Rebel and Limited trims feels like a heroic surrender to customer demand.

The 5.7-liter motor kicks out a familiar 395 HP and 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque, sent to the wheels through a responsive eight-speed automatic transmission. To appease the efficiency gods, it keeps the Multi-Displacement System (MDS) to shut off half its cylinders during highway cruising, a polite gesture toward fuel economy.

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On the practical side, the numbers remain properly ridiculous. The 2026 Ram 1500 offers a maximum towing capacity of up to 11,609 pounds (5,266 kg) and a maximum payload rating of 1,649 pounds (748 kg). To satisfy local tastes, Ram loaded the truck with regional crowd-pleasers like the G/T Performance Exhaust, the signature RamBox cargo management system, and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

Move up to the flagship Limited trim, and the cabin transforms into a rolling palace complete with quilted leather massaging seats and a giant 14.4-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen.

The real punchline for global downsizing advocates, however, is that this is not a one-time nostalgia trip. Stellantis confirmed that 2027 will bring even more V8 madness to the Middle East, including the high-powered Ram 1500 TRX SRT and the newly revived Ram 1500 Rumble Bee. While European drivers face ever-tighter emissions restrictions, Middle Eastern truck owners are gearing up for a full-blown V8 renaissance.