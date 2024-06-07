Opel Frontera Coupe: does a video anticipate the design of this version?

Opel Frontera coupé is a render taken from a video published in the last few hours by the YouTube channel Mahboub1, which hypothesizes what the design of this future model could be, if the German car manufacturer Stellantis decides to create a sportier version of its recent compact SUV.

Opel Frontera Coupe: a video shows what its design could be

At the moment, it is rather unlikely that an Opel Frontera Coupe will make its appearance in the range of the Russelsheim car manufacturer, which seems intent on focusing on other models to enrich its range. Moreover, in recent weeks, it announced that starting from 2025, it will launch only and exclusively fully electric cars on the market.

The recent return to the market of a historic name like Opel Frontera has aroused a certain enthusiasm among fans of the brand. This enthusiasm is also reflected in renders like this Opel Frontera Coupe. If this car were to arrive on the market in the future, it should be based on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same used for the “real” Frontera and also for many other models such as the recent Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross or the future generations of Fiat Panda and Fiat Multipla.

The new Opel car offers a diverse range of engines to meet the different needs of customers. Both versions with traditional thermal engines and fully electric variants are available, all characterized by extremely competitive prices, in line with Stellantis’ policy for models based on this platform. In the last few hours, sales data for the German brand in Germany and the United Kingdom have also been revealed, reporting very interesting growth.