Opel records enormous growth in Germany in May 2024

Opel achieved excellent results in the German market in May. According to the latest sales data, the market share of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) rose to around 6 percent, while in the same period of 2023 it was 4.3 percent. Approximately 15,500 new registrations ensured growth of 33 percent compared to the same month last year.

Opel records a large increase in its registrations in May 2024 in Germany

In light commercial vehicle sales alone, Opel recorded an increase of 65 percent, with a segment market share of 9 percent, while in 2023 it was stuck at 5.5 percent. The 13,455 new car registrations represent strong growth of 29.3 percent. The segment’s market share was 5.7 percent, while in 2023 it was 4.2 percent.

The Opel Astra had a particularly positive month on the market. With over 5,300 new registrations, the bestseller from the Rüsselsheim-based brand achieved a record this year, becoming the most coveted model from the German automaker. New registrations more than tripled compared to the previous year. Opel Corsa sales are also growing compared to the previous year, with over 3,300 new registrations. This model was also very successful in the UK last month.

“Opel achieved another excellent result in May. Compared to the previous year, we grew significantly in terms of volume and market share. This demonstrates that our company offers an excellent and innovative product range in all relevant segments. Above all, our Astra, which continues to have extraordinary success with a record year of registrations,” said Patrick Dinger, head of the Opel Germany brand.

Opel announced in recent weeks that from 2025 onwards, it will launch exclusively electric cars on the market, so further news on this should be announced soon.