Vauxhall Corsa remains the UK’s best-selling car in May 2024

Vauxhall, the Opel brand operating in the UK only, has continued its strong sales performance in the United Kingdom in May 2024, with the Corsa being the leader in the B-Hatch segment so far. In addition, the brand has increased its total van sales volume by 15 percent compared to last year, according to the latest new vehicle registration data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In 2024, the Vauxhall Corsa confirms its position as the best-selling B-Hatch in the UK automotive market

The Vauxhall Corsa is the best-selling B-Hatch in its segment so far this year, with 2,661 units sold in May. Vauxhall Corsa Electric has also been the best-selling electric supermini in May and year-to-date, with 1,717 registrations so far in 2024.

In the light commercial vehicle market, Vauxhall’s total van sales volume increased by 21.5 percent compared to May last year and by 15 percent year-to-date, in a market growing by 7 percent. Vauxhall is the third best-selling light commercial vehicle manufacturer in the United Kingdom, with 14,011 registrations so far in 2024.

The brand’s share in the light commercial vehicle market also increased by 1.25 percentage points in May compared to the same month last year, reaching 8.08 percent. Year-to-date, Vauxhall’s light commercial vehicle market share now stands at 9.46 percent (an increase of 0.63 percentage points).

James Taylor, Managing Director of Vauxhall, stated: “Vauxhall’s continued sales growth demonstrates our commitment to continuing to innovate and produce vehicles that are both practical and popular. We are proud that the Corsa Electric is at the forefront of electrifying the supermini segment and look forward to offering more accessible vehicles to customers looking to switch to electric cars and vans.”