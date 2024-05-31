New Citroen C3 is coming to UK roads with style, technology and autonomy. That’s about how it costs

The new fourth-generation Citroen C3 is coming to the UK. It will be possible to order it as early as next July as far as the electric version is concerned, which will be followed in September by the New C3. It comes before the British public with great elegance, completeness and comfort. We can also see a very refined design, top equipment and a really attractive price for many would-be buyers.

The new Citroen C3 arrives in the UK

A designed to know how to capture the public’s attention. In fact, the new C3 fields a new brand identity with a completely redesigned front end, standard LED headlights and 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels. There is also no shortage of black wheel arch extensions, front and rear skid plates, and a two-tone roof with handrails. As many as six colors will be available for this new car. These are, Elisir Red, Polar White, Monte Carlo Blue, Black Pearl Black, Mercury Grey, and Brilliant Blue. To give the car an extra touch of personality, elegant colored exterior clips in White, Lemon Yellow, and Infrared are also available.

In terms of technology, the new car will also have no shortcomings whatsoever. Inside, the New C3 boasts a new 10-inch central touchscreen for a driving experience that is totally intuitive and connected. We see Android Auto and Apple CarPlay available, offering natural voice recognition for even more convenient control for those behind the wheel. Ensuring maximum comfort on board are the Advanced Comfort front seats and suspension of the same name. All designed to give a relaxing driving experience whether in the city on simple daily commutes or on longer trips.

The new Citroen C3 is also equipped with numerous safety systems for safe driving for the driver. These include driver attention warning, cruise control, speed limiter, speed limit detection and recommendation, video-based active safety brake, and lane departure warning system.

To be able to meet most people’s needs, two versions have been created. In fact, the New Citroen C3 is available with two types of equipment, which are the PLUS for the gasoline version and PLUS and MAX for the electric ë-C3. In both cases, the standard equipment is really rich, with everything you need to experience driving to the fullest.

The New ë-C3 MAX is not content to offer all the best of the PLUS version, so it adds an extra touch of comfort and technology that includes several services. In fact, we find a rear camera to simplify parking maneuvers, even in the tightest spaces. Automatic air conditioning to ensure the ideal interior temperature in every season. Elegant LED taillights for even more unique styling. Tinted windows for a sporty look and pleasant interior. Finishing the picture we find heated steering wheel, windshield and front seats to better handle the coldest days.

Another attractive feature is one that makes it possible to be always connected and informed. In fact, with “Citroën Connect PLUS” technology you always have news such as real-time traffic updates at your fingertips, as well as warnings about speed cameras to comply with regulations and not fall into mistakes.

As for the efficient side of the car, we can say that it has a range of up to 320 km in the WLTP combined driving cycle, thanks to its 44 kWh battery. Fast charging in just 26 minutes from 20% to 80% with 100 kW DC fast charging to maximize the time. Rather smooth and quiet driving thanks to the 113 hp (83 kW)l electric motor. In short, it comes across as a real car that is perfect for the city but also for the “out of town.” The new Citroen C3 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 11 seconds and reaches a top speed of 135 km/h.

It will not be available in an electric-only version. For those who prefer it, it will also be available in gasoline with the efficient 6-speed PureTech 100 S&S engine in the PLUS trim. By the end of 2024, a plug-in hybrid version will also arrive to offer even more choice to the public.

Citroen has finally revealed full UK pricing and specifications for its new C3 and the all-electric ë-C3 version. The latter, with a price starting at £21,990, is positioned as the cheapest electric car on the market, also boasting a range of 200 miles (about 322 km). Pre-orders for the ë-C3 will begin in July, while the C3 gasoline version, available from £17,790, will follow a couple of months later.