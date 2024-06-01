New Fiat Multipla: here’s how it could be the twin of the Citroen C3 Aircross

New Fiat Multipla 2025 will be an important model entering the C-segment of the market. It will be a crossover about 4.4 meters long and will be produced on Stellantis’ Smart Car platform, the same as the future generation of Fiat Panda, at the Kenitra plant in Morocco.

Here’s how the new Fiat Multipla debuting in 2025 could look

This will be the second model in the Panda family, which will originate with the new generation of the model that will be officially presented on July 11, 2024. Auto-Moto has created a render that imagines what the new generation of Fiat Multipla could look like. The latter will be a twin of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Opel Frontera, as it will share with them the platform and dimensions, as well as the shapes and proportions.

The new Fiat Multipla, like the new Fiat Panda, will have very affordable prices for both electric and internal combustion engine versions. Moreover, compared to the Panda, it will be even more spacious inside, being about 40 cm longer. According to some rumors, there is a good chance that in addition to 5-seater versions, 7-seater versions may also arrive on the market.

As can be seen from the render created by Auto-Moto, the car will have much in common with the recent concept shown by Fiat. There will also be references to the iconic previous model. In addition, there will be design elements in common with the new Panda. With this car and also with the new Panda, Fiat thinks it can give serious competition to its rivals, including Dacia.