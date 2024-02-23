New Lancia Ypsilon: here’s what it would look like as a convertible

The new Lancia Ypsilon 2024 was unveiled last week at the Cassina showroom in Milan. This vehicle marks a turning point for the iconic Italian car manufacturer, as it welcomes for the first time a fully electric car, ushering in a new era for the brand. The event, which captured global attention, showcased the new generation of the vehicle that breaks away from previous versions.

The price tag of 39,500 euros for the new Lancia Ypsilon raised some eyebrows, but given that it is a limited edition with an electric motor, the cost is justified and aligns with the segment’s expectations.

New Lancia Ypsilon 2024: a convertible version would be fantastic

The price issue has sparked quite a bit of controversy, with some designers imagining what a restyling of the previous version would look like using some elements seen in the new generation, or for the future HF sport version with Martini livery. But the renderings don’t stop there, as some have envisioned a convertible variant. This concept, designed by X-Tomi, proposes an open version of the Ypsilon, perfect for the summer season and relaxation in tourist locations. Unlike the original, this model is expected to have three doors and is designed to accommodate up to 4/5 passengers, including a rear seat row.

The realization of a Ypsilon convertible seems quite unlikely, considering Lancia’s current plans, which include launching the HF version in 2025, followed by the new flagship Gamma in 2026, and the return of the legendary Delta in 2028.

However, it cannot be ruled out that some enthusiasts may opt for a “one-off” customization of the Ypsilon, creating a unique model to enjoy the open-air driving experience. In the current landscape, convertible cars represent a niche, with few models available on the market, including notable names like Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini, as well as the Mazda MX-5, BMW Z4, and Audi TT.