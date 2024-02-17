Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025: more details on the sports version to come in June

The Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025 will be the next big addition to the brand’s lineup, which introduced the new Ypsilon on February 14th. Lancia’s CEO, Luca Napolitano, has confirmed that the entire Ypsilon range will be unveiled in May.

Regarding the Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025, Luca Napolitano stated that more information would be available in June during the Mille Miglia 2024 event, in which the brand will participate. Napolitano mentioned that the event would also offer significant previews regarding Lancia’s future in motorsport, hinting at possible news about the brand’s return to rally racing, as discussed recently. Currently, there are very few updates about the Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025.

In a few months, we will learn more details about the Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025

The Lancia Ypsilon HF 2025 will boast a power of 240 HP, immediately reminding enthusiasts of the recently introduced Abarth 600e, which shares the same power output. The sportiest version of the new Ypsilon will be exclusively electric and front-wheel drive. No further technical details have been shared yet, but it is expected to use a modified version of the CMP platform, named Perfo-eCMP, to deliver an even more engaging driving experience.

Modifications will include a lower suspension, a significant reduction in width by about 5 cm, a new steering calibration, and other improvements. The batteries might be the same 51 kWh ones used in the Lancia Ypsilon 2024, offering a range of up to 403 km according to the WLTP cycle. As for performance, so far, we only know that it will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.8 seconds. Aesthetically, new sporty details like a rear wing and a front splitter are likely to accentuate the car’s sporty character.

In June, Lancia might also reveal significant news about the new Lancia Gamma and Lancia Delta models. Napolitano has reiterated that the latter will stay true to itself, thus being similar to what we imagine.