New Lancia Ypsilon HF: here’s what it could look like with Martini livery

Just a week ago, the Lancia Ypsilon 2024 was officially unveiled, marking the dawn of a new era for the historic Italian car manufacturer by introducing its first-ever fully electric vehicle to its lineup. At the launch event held at the Cassina showroom, CEO Luca Napolitano showcased this new city car, poised to play a key role in the global revival of the Lancia brand.

The New Lancia Ypsilon, sharing its architecture with the Peugeot 208 and Opel Corsa, represents a revolution compared to the previous generation, which will also hit the market in the legendary HF version.

Lancia Ypsilon HF: here’s what it could look like with the Martini livery

The HF version, boasting 240 horsepower, stands out distinctly in appearance and performance from the standard model, with Luca Napolitano praising its features: 4 cm wider, lower than the “standard” version, 240 HP of power, a more sporty character, and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.8 seconds.

This version aims to capture a market segment dominated by models such as the Toyota GR Yaris, which was recently updated for 2024 but remains loyal to the internal combustion engine. Fiat has already attempted to revolutionize this segment by introducing the electric versions of the Abarth 500e and 600e, prompting Lancia to respond with its high-performance, fully electric offering. The revival of the HF brand evokes the spirit of the 90s, and the design could be similar to that proposed by Auto-Moto, complete with the legendary Martini livery.

Compared to the standard version, the Ypsilon HF promises a more sporty driving experience thanks to a stiffer suspension, larger alloy wheels, and aerodynamic enhancements designed to improve performance. The battery is expected to retain the same 403 km range as the base version, although the increased power and possible weight gain could affect efficiency. As for the price, no official information has been provided, but given the high range of technical specifications, a starting cost of around 45,000 euros can be assumed, similar to the 2024 Yaris GR.