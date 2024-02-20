Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how the restyling of the “old” model would look

The debate heating forums and social media platforms about the price of the new 2024 Lancia Ypsilon show no signs of calming down. The electric Cassina version of the new generation is priced at 39,500 euros, a steep price that has not gone unnoticed and has raised concerns among many.

Lancia Ypsilon: here’s how the “old” version would look with elements of the new generation

In defense of the new city car’s position, we explored several alternatives to the 2024 Lancia Ypsilon, concluding that the price of the vehicle might not be as exorbitant as one might think. Moreover, it’s important to remember that the version launched last February 14 is, indeed, a limited edition. However, the main concern arises from the fact that, until now, the model has always been very affordable. The Ypsilon has historically been considered a popular and economical car, but with the arrival of the new electric model, it will no longer enjoy the same mass distribution.

Those with the necessary financial resources will opt to purchase this limited edition model, while those without will look towards other more affordable alternatives suited to their needs. One option might be purchasing the “old” Ypsilon, which will remain on the market for the first half of this year before being definitively retired after more than a decade of success.

Unfortunately, the small city car will bid farewell to the market to make room for the new generation. A designer has thus imagined what the “old” model could have looked like, using elements from the Cassina version. This render represents a version of the Ypsilon enriched with elements from the 2024 model, including the front design, lights inspired by the new generation, and the color identical to that of the Cassina edition. The rear also features details taken from the new model, such as the “Lancia” logo on the tailgate and “Y”-shaped lights. This creation, humorously named “Ypsilonin”, has been greatly appreciated by enthusiasts.

This version, of course, will never come to light, as Stellantis, unlike what was planned for the “Pandina”, which will be accompanied by a new model until the end of 2026, has decided to conclude the production of the current Ypsilon, leaving space for the new era of the brand.