New Lancia Gamma: its design previewed in a video?

The New Lancia Gamma is the upcoming car from the brand set to join Stellantis’s premium lineup, which recently unveiled the new Lancia Ypsilon. This model is poised to play a significant role within the automaker’s lineup, serving as the brand’s future flagship. Its production will take place in Italy at the Stellantis Melfi plant starting in 2026.

Here’s a glimpse of what the new Lancia Gamma, hitting the market in 2026, might look like

The new Lancia Gamma will be built on the STLA Medium platform and will be exclusively electric. The car will feature a fastback design similar to that seen with the Peugeot 408 and Citroen C5 X. It will be approximately 4.7 meters long and will include aesthetic references to the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept, as well as to the new Lancia Ypsilon itself. Regarding the new Lancia flagship, today we share a video posted on YouTube by the channel Mahboub1, offering an intriguing hypothesis on what the future Lancia car’s style might be.

As a true top-of-the-line model, this car will represent the best the premium brand has to offer in terms of performance, style, technology, and luxury. Furthermore, due to its features, this car is expected to quickly become Lancia’s best-selling model. Thus, Lancia’s success in Europe, making a comeback with the Ypsilon in a few months, will mainly hinge on the success of this future car. Lastly, it’s worth noting that the new Gamma will be the second of three Lancia models to be followed by the new Lancia Delta, another highly anticipated model set to be revealed in 2028.