Jeep launches online configurator for the 2027 Grand Wagoneer

Jeep is adding a new Overland trim to the 2027 Grand Wagoneer while reshaping the lineup for its largest SUV. US pricing starts at $65,000 before destination charges, and the newly launched configurator reveals several changes from the previous model year. The Limited Reserve and 85th Anniversary Edition disappear, while Jeep continues to offer both the standard body and the longer Grand Wagoneer L.

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Jeep reshapes 2027 Grand Wagoneer lineup with new Overland trim

The four-wheel-drive Overland starts at $81,000, or $83,795 including the $2,795 destination charge. Standard equipment includes air suspension and 22-inch wheels, positioning it between the midrange trims and the more expensive Summit models. The price sits $1,040 above the previous Limited Reserve, although the equipment differs enough that Overland does not simply replace it under a new name.

Jeep continues to use the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six for gasoline-powered versions. The engine produces 420 hp and 468 lb-ft of torque. With the proper configuration, Jeep quotes a maximum towing capacity of 10,000 pounds. Buyers who want more off-road capability can still choose the Upland, which combines air suspension with steel underbody protection and recovery hooks. A camera zoom function also helps drivers line up a trailer hitch.

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The Grand Wagoneer L stretches about 19 feet long, compared with roughly 18 feet for the standard body, and provides additional cargo room behind the third row. Moving to the long-wheelbase version generally adds $3,000 at the same trim level, bringing the Overland L to $84,000 before destination. At the top of the range, the Summit Reserve L reaches $107,195 including destination, before buyers add any options.

Rear-wheel drive remains available at the bottom of the lineup, while the base four-wheel-drive Grand Wagoneer starts at $68,000, excluding destination. That represents a $1,005 increase over 2026. The Limited starts at $73,100, while the Upland comes in at $74,100. The Limited Altitude costs just five dollars less than the Upland.

Moving farther up the range pushes the Summit to $95,400, while the Summit Reserve reaches $101,400 before destination charges.

The 85th Anniversary Edition ends after celebrating Jeep’s 85th anniversary during the 2026 model year. The 2027 update keeps the naming structure Jeep introduced last year, when it dropped the Wagoneer name and brought the entire family under the Grand Wagoneer badge.

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Jeep also continues to offer the Altitude and Obsidian appearance packages on selected trims, giving buyers additional ways to customize their SUV through the updated configurator.