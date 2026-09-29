Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator investigation closed following recall of more than 1 million vehicles

Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models remain under recall because of a fire risk even though NHTSA has closed its preliminary investigation into the defect. The US safety agency concluded that Stellantis’ recall adequately addresses the vehicles and conditions it examined after the affected population grew from roughly 781,500 to 1,076,999 vehicles. Reports showed that fires could occur even while the vehicles sat parked with their engines off.

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Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator probe ends, but recall still covers over 1 million vehicles

The problem involves the electrical connection for the electrohydraulic power steering pump, where excessive resistance can generate enough heat to ignite nearby combustible materials. In a June announcement, NHTSA said it knew of 51 fires and one injury likely associated with the issue. The agency advised affected owners to park outside and away from buildings and other vehicles until completing the repair.

The US recall covers 2021 through 2025 model-year Jeep Wranglers and Gladiators, although their production ranges differ slightly. FCA US built the affected Wranglers between June 24, 2020, and December 2, 2024, while Gladiator production in the recall runs from August 18, 2020, through December 2, 2024. FCA US lists 787,887 Wranglers and 289,112 Gladiators in the campaign.

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Dealers will inspect the affected components and repair or replace them where necessary. NHTSA identifies the campaign as recall 26V363, while FCA US uses the internal code 21D. Owners can use those references when contacting customer service or checking their vehicles.

NHTSA originally opened the federal investigation on September 6, 2024, focusing on 2021-2023 Wrangler and Gladiator models. Reports of engine-compartment fires led investigators toward the power steering system as Stellantis continued analyzing the electrical connections. In April 2026, FCA US confirmed that a loose electrical connection could melt the connector and, in severe cases, lead to a vehicle fire.

NHTSA closed the investigation after determining that recall 26V363 directly addresses the vehicles and issue under review. The recall itself remains active, so owners still need to check their vehicles and complete the required repair where applicable.

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The agency will continue monitoring the campaign’s results and could take further action if new evidence emerges. US owners can check their VIN through NHTSA’s recall services or the Mopar recall portal to determine whether their Wrangler or Gladiator requires the repair.