Jeep brings the 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk to Detroit 4Fest

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk returns to the US lineup for 2027, dropping the plug-in hybrid system used by the previous 4xe and switching to the turbocharged Hurricane4 four-cylinder engine. The example shown at Detroit 4Fest in Michigan gave enthusiasts a closer look at the most off-road-focused version of the Grand Cherokee, which also brings the Trail Rated badge back to the model.

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Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk comes back for 2027 with 324 hp

The Quadra-Lift air suspension can raise the body over difficult terrain and provide nearly 11.4 inches of ground clearance. A reshaped front bumper creates more room ahead of the tires and helps deliver an approach angle of about 36 degrees, while the breakover angle reaches 24.4 degrees and the departure angle 30.3 degrees.

The Quadra-Trac II four-wheel-drive system includes low-range gearing for slow, controlled progress over demanding terrain. An electronically controlled rear limited-slip differential helps make the most of available traction, while Selec-Terrain includes a dedicated Rock mode for rocky sections.

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Jeep also adds six high-strength steel skid plates underneath the vehicle to protect key mechanical components from impacts. When the hood blocks the driver’s view of obstacles directly ahead, the TrailCam displays the terrain on the center screen. Goodyear Territory all-terrain tires in 265/60 R18 size wrap around alloy wheels finished in Granite Crystal.

Power comes from the 2.0-liter Hurricane4, which produces 324 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque, with peak torque available between 3,000 and 4,500 rpm. An eight-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter helps manage low-speed movement, while the US-spec configuration can tow up to about 6,200 pounds.

Inside, the Trailhawk keeps black Nappa leather seats with red stitching and gains the updated Grand Cherokee’s 12.3-inch infotainment screen. Red accents also appear outside on the recovery hooks and Trailhawk lettering, while a matte-black hood graphic helps reduce glare.

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Jeep will build the 2027 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk at the Mack plant within the Detroit Assembly Complex, with US dealer arrivals expected by the end of 2026. The company has already announced a starting price of $54,995 for the model.