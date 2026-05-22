Alfa Romeo Duetto60: beautiful italian roadsters only exist in pixels

Once upon a time, Alfa Romeo built cars that made you want to sell a kidney just to park them in your driveway. Today, they mostly build sensible, high-riding crossovers. Thankfully, when a manufacturer forgets its own soul, independent car designers are always ready to step in and remind us of what we are missing.

Enter the Duetto60, a spectacular digital concept car cooked up by designer Stefano Moraschini on his social media channels. It’s a virtual love letter celebrating the 60th anniversary of the most iconic Italian roadster to ever grace the tarmac, the Alfa Romeo Duetto.

The historical math checks out perfectly. Back at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the world was introduced to the Alfa Romeo 1600 Spider. Penned by the legendary house of Pininfarina, it immediately seduced the public with its flowing, elegant lines and that unmistakable, aerodynamically smooth “cuttlefish bone” profile. For nearly thirty years and across four distinct generations, this car was a silver-screen movie star and the ultimate symbol of romantic, open-top Italian driving pleasure.

Fast forward to the present day, where Moraschini’s virtual render tries to figure out how that legendary spirit would survive in our cynical modern world. The Alfa Romeo Duetto60 doesn’t fall into the lazy trap of pure retro-nostalgia. Instead, it evolves the classic shape into a muscular, contemporary athlete. It keeps the essential roadster proportions but sharpens the edges with taut surfaces and aggressive modern detailing. It’s an absolute visual triumph that hits an emotional nerve because it offers a glimpse into an alternate reality where sports cars still matter.

Of course, because this is a purely digital concept car born on a designer’s computer screen rather than a corporate boardroom, it possesses a tragic flaw: it isn’t real. The Duetto60 remains a beautiful phantom. It’s a beautifully bitter reminder that while independent designers are still capable of capturing the pure, romantic essence of the Italian spider, actual corporate showrooms will continue to be flooded with heavy, electrified crossovers.