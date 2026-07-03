New Alfa Romeo Giulietta comeback moves closer as first rumors emerge

The possible return of the Alfa Romeo Giulietta continues to fire up the imagination of enthusiasts. A render published online on Autopareri forum has brought the topic back into the spotlight, showing how one user imagined the future compact model from the Biscione.

The result was enough to reopen a deeply felt debate, as Alfa Romeo has been absent for years from the traditional C-segment, the market area where models such as the 147 and Giulietta once played a central role in the brand’s identity. A return to this class would therefore represent an attempt to recover an important part of Alfa Romeo’s recent history.

Alfa Romeo Giulietta remains a dream, but the comeback debate is heating up

Stellantis’ new strategic plan includes the arrival of a model designed to inherit the spirit of the Giulietta or 147, although Alfa Romeo has not yet defined the name. The brand could decide to bring back a historic badge and use its nostalgic appeal, or choose a completely new name to mark a break with the past. The debut should take place by 2030, as part of a wider range renewal that also includes the Tonale successor, confirming Alfa Romeo’s intention to strengthen its presence in the compact and mid-size segments.

The future compact model should use the STLA One platform, Stellantis’ new architecture designed to support different types of powertrain. Sharing components with other group models will not be enough; the car will need specific tuning capable of delivering a recognizable character behind the wheel. The powertrain range should follow a multi-energy approach, with hybrid and electric versions, a choice that fits a market where the transition does not move at the same speed across all European countries.

The biggest question for enthusiasts remains the body style. The dream would be a true five-door hatchback, low and sporty, capable of bringing Alfa Romeo back into the territory of the Volkswagen Golf, Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Commercial logic, however, could push the project in a different direction, as the European market now rewards SUVs and crossovers while traditional hatchbacks struggle more than in the past. For that reason, the Giulietta successor could adopt the proportions of a sporty fastback or a compact crossover.

Whatever body style Alfa Romeo chooses, driving dynamics will need to remain at the center of the project, with direct steering, carefully tuned suspension and precise responses consistent with the brand’s tradition. Today the new Giulietta remains suspended between rumors, renders and expectations, with its name, design, engines and positioning still unclear. Yet interest among Alfisti remains extremely strong, strong enough for an unofficial render to put the Giulietta name back at the center of the conversation.