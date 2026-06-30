Alfa Romeo prepares to challenge Audi, BMW and Mercedes with its future C-segment model

Alfa Romeo has confirmed the arrival of a future C-segment compact model, a car that will ideally inherit the legacy of the Giulietta and 147 and bring the Biscione back into one of Europe’s most competitive market areas. The model will use Stellantis’ STLA One platform, an architecture designed for a new generation of compact, electrified and technologically advanced vehicles.

Alfa Romeo’s future C-segment model imagined as a rival to Audi, BMW and Mercedes

The news has already fired up the imagination of enthusiasts. Among the most interesting renders circulating online is the one created by Tommaso Ciampi, who has imagined a sporty Alfa Romeo compact with muscular proportions and a layout close to that of a modern shooting brake. The front end features the central shield typical of the brand’s recent design language, with slim headlights and an aggressive look. The side profile uses tense surfaces, pronounced wheel arches and wheels inspired by Alfa Romeo tradition.

At the rear, the design balances elegance and sportiness, with a horizontal light signature, an inclined rear window and a compact tail that suggests a car designed to stand apart from classic premium hatchbacks without giving up everyday practicality. The render obviously does not preview the final design, but it taps into a widespread desire among Alfisti: to see a recognizable, distinctive compact Alfa Romeo far removed from the more anonymous solutions in the segment.

The future compact model will sit alongside the Tonale successor, expected from 2028 at Stellantis’ Melfi plant. The two models will play different but complementary roles in strengthening Alfa Romeo’s presence in the premium C-segment. One will cover the compact SUV space, while the other should take the form of a sportier sedan or hatchback aimed at customers looking for an alternative to the German models that currently dominate this class.

That comparison with German competition defines the scale of the challenge. In Europe, the premium C-segment remains firmly controlled by the Audi A3, BMW 1 Series and Mercedes-Benz A-Class, models that benefit from established dealer networks, strong volumes and a deeply rooted perception of quality. Alfa Romeo will need to find its own space, and the most credible lever remains the one that has always set the brand apart when it expressed itself at its best: driving pleasure, style and an emotional component that German rivals often sacrifice in favor of rationality.

After the launch of the Junior and while waiting for the new generations of its main models, Alfa Romeo is building a more complete range. The C-segment compact will become an important test, especially if it manages to capture the spirit of the Giulietta and 147 without turning into a simple nostalgia operation.