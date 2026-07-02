Alfa Romeo: this is how its big fastback for America could have looked

A large Alfa Romeo almost five meters long, low, sleek and with proportions somewhere between a shooting brake and a sporty fastback. This is the idea imagined by digital designer Tommaso Ciampi in a render published on Facebook, dedicated to a possible E-segment Alfa Romeo that does not exist in the brand’s official plans but closely recalls a project that had generated plenty of discussion in recent years.

Alfa Romeo’s large fastback for the United States imagined in new render

The render shows a car with dramatic proportions, a long hood, a rearward cabin and a roofline that slopes progressively toward a muscular tail. The front end remains faithful to Alfa Romeo’s identity, with the central shield integrated into a slim and modern surface, while the rear features horizontal taillights, a large diffuser and four exhaust tips that suggest a high-performance setup.

Ciampi’s imagined project brings back memories of the large E-segment Alfa Romeo discussed during Jean-Philippe Imparato’s leadership. At the time, the brand had left the door open to a model provisionally nicknamed E-Jet, aimed mainly at the United States and based on the STLA Large platform. The idea was ambitious: a car almost five meters long, difficult to place in traditional categories, with aerodynamic design, strong performance and positioning as an Italian alternative to large premium models. Such a car could have strengthened Alfa Romeo’s image and spoken directly to the American market.

The scenario then changed after Imparato left Alfa Romeo in October 2024 and Santo Ficili took over, shifting priorities toward more concrete and commercially relevant segments. The latest indications suggest a future range built mainly around compact and mid-size models. Junior now represents the brand’s entry point, while Alfa Romeo is preparing a new Tonale successor and a C-segment compact inspired by the tradition of the 147 and Giulietta. The latter should use the multi-energy STLA One platform, while the future C-SUV should rely on the STLA Medium architecture.

The fate of the upper segments remains more uncertain. Giulia and Stelvio should continue to represent the brand’s more dynamic side, although timing, body styles and technical layouts for their successors remain unclear. This is exactly where the render fits in: it imagines what Alfa Romeo could have offered if the E-segment project had remained at the center of its strategy. For now, it remains a digital dream, but it also shows how strongly the idea of a nearly five-meter Alfa Romeo can still stir debate among enthusiasts.