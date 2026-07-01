New Alfa Romeo SUV could be coming to rival the Volkswagen T-Roc and Toyota C-HR

The new Alfa Romeo Stelvio will not arrive before 2028. The Biscione’s D-segment SUV, initially expected in 2025 and then postponed several times, has reportedly changed its technical strategy, moving away from the idea of a fully electric-only conversion in favor of a multi-energy approach with both electric and hybrid powertrains. That choice reflects the direction of the European market, where EVs continue to grow but have not yet replaced hybrid solutions in the segments that matter most for volume and profitability.

Alfa Romeo could revive the Milano name for a new C-segment SUV

In the meantime, Alfa Romeo is working on a new C-segment SUV designed to fill the gap between Junior and Tonale. The model should sit between the 4.17-meter Junior and the 4.52-meter Tonale, entering one of the most competitive areas of the European market. The technical base will be the STLA Medium platform, already used or planned for models such as the Peugeot 3008, Citroën C5 Aircross, Jeep Compass and Opel Grandland, although Alfa Romeo will likely use more compact dimensions to compete directly with the Toyota C-HR and Volkswagen T-Roc.

As for powertrains, the new SUV should offer a full hybrid system with around 200 hp, a technology Stellantis is reportedly developing to close the gap with some rivals. This solution would target European customers who want lower fuel consumption without necessarily switching to a fully electric vehicle. Battery-electric versions should also join the range, using the multi-energy nature of the platform, while the most powerful variants could exceed 300 hp.

As for the name, some rumors suggest that Alfa Romeo could bring back the Milano designation, originally intended for the model that later became the Junior and then dropped after controversy over production in Poland. The new C-segment model could have a better chance of using that name, especially because production should take place at the Melfi plant in Italy.

While Alfa Romeo waits for the new Stelvio, this compact SUV, imagined in a render by Auto Moto, would allow the Biscione to strengthen its position in one of Europe’s most competitive segments. Alongside Junior and Tonale, it would give the brand a hybrid and electric offering aimed at customers who currently remain outside its range.