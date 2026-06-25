Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio delivers huge performance for bargain prices in the US used market

An Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio sold for $36,500 in the United States is enough to reopen one of the most recurring debates in the used performance market: how much sense does it really make to buy a high-performance sedan once its price drops well below its original value?

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is becoming dangerously tempting on the US used market

The example sold on Cars & Bids is a 2018 Quadrifoglio finished in Montecarlo Blue Metallic with a black interior and around 39,000 miles on the odometer. Its equipment includes the 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 with more than 500 hp, an 8-speed automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, active suspension, Brembo brakes, a torque-vectoring differential, leather and Alcantara upholstery, carbon-fiber trim and a Harman Kardon sound system. The report listed no accidents, with flaws limited to surface scratches, marks on the protective film and wear on the driver’s seat bolster.

The most interesting part of the sale concerns the car’s recent history. The same Giulia had already passed through Cars & Bids in 2023, when it sold for $42,500 with around 23,900 miles. Three years later, with more miles and a different used-car market, the price dropped by $6,000. That is a relatively modest depreciation in percentage terms, but it says a lot about the market trajectory of high-performance sport sedans.

At $36,500, the Quadrifoglio enters a price range that, in the United States, brings it close to cars with far less power and character. When it debuted, the Giulia Quadrifoglio built much of its reputation around its 7-minute, 32-second Nürburgring lap time, its lightweight chassis, carefully balanced weight distribution and a twin-turbo V6 often regarded as one of the most expressive engines in its class. Dynamically, it had the credentials to compete directly with the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C 63.

The sale price, however, tells only part of the story. A Quadrifoglio remains a 500-plus-hp performance sedan with dedicated components, and the costs of maintenance, tires, brakes and insurance do not fall along with its market value. That remains one of the factors limiting the model’s appeal on the used market and explains why depreciation, while making the car more attainable, does not automatically make it cheap to own over time.